Turkmenistan, Austria Chart Path For Deeper Trade And Diplomatic Relations

2026-01-20 03:08:01
(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) ASHGABAT, Turkmenistan, January 20. Turkmenistan and Austria discussed strengthening bilateral ties across various sectors, including trade, diplomacy, and multilateral cooperation, Trend reports via the Turkmen MFA.

The issues were discussed during a videoconference between the Minister of Foreign Affairs of Turkmenistan, Rashid Meredov, and the Federal Minister for European and International Affairs of Austria, Beate Meinl-Reisinger, on January 19, in Ashgabat.

The parties also expressed the mutual interest in cooperation within multilateral structures, including the UN, EU, and OSCE.

Earlier, President of Turkmenistan Serdar Berdimuhamedov met with Austrian Federal President Alexander Van der Bellen on the sidelines of the 80th session of the UN General Assembly in New York.

Trade and economic ties were a key focus of the discussion. Austrian companies have traditionally supplied machinery and equipment to Turkmenistan across various sectors, and the Turkmen-Austrian Commission was described as a vital tool for unlocking partnership potential.

Trend News Agency

