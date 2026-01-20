403
Trump says Putin received invitation to join peace board
(MENAFN) US President Donald Trump confirmed on Monday that Russian President Vladimir Putin has been invited to participate in the newly formed “Board of Peace.”
“He’s been invited,” Trump told reporters when asked about the Russian leader’s involvement.
Earlier in the day, a Kremlin spokesperson confirmed that Putin had indeed received the invitation. “Yes, indeed, President Putin also received, through diplomatic channels, an invitation to join this very Council of Peace. At the moment, we are examining all the details of this proposal, including hoping for contacts with the American side to clarify all the nuances,” the spokesperson stated.
The Board of Peace was announced by the White House last Friday, described as a body that will “play an essential role in fulfilling” the 20 points of Trump’s plan to permanently end Israel’s conflict in Gaza and oversee the region’s reconstruction. The board is tasked with “providing strategic oversight, mobilizing international resources, and ensuring accountability as Gaza transitions from conflict to peace and development,” according to reports.
As part of the initiative, the US also created the National Committee for the Administration of Gaza (NCAG) to manage phase two of Trump’s Comprehensive Plan to End the Gaza Conflict.
The committee will be supported by a founding Executive Board and a Gaza Executive Board, designed to assist in coordinating relief, reconstruction, and governance in the enclave.
