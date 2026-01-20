403
Azerbaijan’s first fuel shipments to Armenia in three decades
(MENAFN) The United States has praised Azerbaijan for sending fuel shipments to Armenia for the first time in three decades, viewing the deliveries as a sign of commitment to last year’s “historic” peace agreement, US Secretary of State Marco Rubio told Azerbaijani Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov in a phone call on Monday, according to official statements.
“Secretary Rubio commended the Azerbaijani government’s shipments of fuel to Armenia, an important gesture that demonstrates Azerbaijan’s continued commitment to the historic peace deal between Armenia and Azerbaijan advanced by President Trump at the White House summit on August 8, 2025,” a State Department readout said.
The two officials also discussed further “confidence-building measures” to foster peace and prosperity in the South Caucasus and highlighted recent “positive developments” in US-Azerbaijani relations.
Bayramov later shared on X that the conversation covered Azerbaijan–US cooperation, prospects for a “Strategic Partnership Charter,” regional developments, and the ongoing Armenia–Azerbaijan normalization process, including the implementation of the Trump Route for International Peace and Prosperity (TRIPP). This initiative is intended to connect mainland Azerbaijan with its Nakhchivan exclave through Armenian territory, as outlined in a declaration signed last August at a White House summit attended by Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan, Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev, and President Trump.
The first shipment of fuel to Armenia was completed in December, marking the first transfer in three decades, with a second shipment following in early January. Dispatched from the Guzdak railway station and Baku cargo station on January 8, the delivery included 1,000 tons of RON 92 gasoline, 1,000 tons of diesel fuel, and 1,800 tons of RON 95 gasoline, according to reports.
The trilateral summit last year produced a joint declaration committing Armenia and Azerbaijan to end hostilities, reopen transport routes, and normalize relations, laying the groundwork for long-term stability in the South Caucasus.
