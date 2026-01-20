Quadient Powers Medexpress Digital Transformation With Automation Of Prescription Workflows

MedExpress implements Quadient Impress platform to streamline secure medical correspondence and reduce administrative workload



Paris

Quadient (Euronext Paris: QDT), a global automation platform powering secure and sustainable business connections, today announced that MedExpress, a leading UK-based online pharmacy, has implemented Quadient Impress, its cloud-based document automation platform, to streamline the creation and delivery of medical correspondence.

Quadient Impress automates the entire outbound communications process, from document to compliant digital or postal delivery, enabling organisations to digitise manual tasks, ensure complete visibility and maintain regulatory compliance. By reducing the need for paper-based administration, the platform helps organisations lower production costs, cut carbon emissions and reallocate resources to higher-value work. Since its launch in 2013, MedExpress has provided prescription medication for more than 1.5 million customers across the UK. With Quadient Impress now fully integrated into its operations, the company is transforming how it handles patient communications.

Every month, up to a 1 million letters are automatically generated and dispatched through the platform, helping MedExpress reduce paperwork, repetitive manual tasks and costs, increase scalability and efficiencies, and focus more time on high quality patient care.

“Every digital connection is an opportunity to earn trust,” said Duncan Groom, Chief Operating Officer, UK & Ireland, Quadient.“At Quadient, we believe the future of communication lies in combining intelligent automation with transparency and responsibility. With Quadient Impress, we help organisations like MedExpress reimagine how they connect with people: securely, compliantly, and sustainably, while reducing the cost and complexity of managing critical communications. Together, we are shaping a future where technology strengthens relationships and delivers lasting value for both businesses and their customers.”

By adopting Quadient Impress, MedExpress is reinforcing its commitment to secure, compliant and sustainable digital healthcare delivery. The collaboration underscores how automation can simplify regulated processes while strengthening trust between patients, providers and partners.

“We now process thousands of medical letters a day in just a few clicks. Quadient's solution has eliminated the hassle and errors of manual preparation, reduced our costs and ensured data compliance as well as full visibility from creation to dispatch. It's become essential to our outbound communications workflow,” said David Voss, Supply Chain Director, MedExpress.

About Quadient®

Quadient is a global automation platform powering secure and sustainable business connections through digital and physical channels. Quadient supports businesses of all sizes in their digital transformation and growth journey, unlocking operational efficiency and creating meaningful customer experiences. Listed in compartment B of Euronext Paris (QDT) and part of the CAC Mid & Small and CAC Technology indices, Quadient shares are eligible for PEA-PME investing. For more information about Quadient, visit .

