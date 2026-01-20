403
Trump says he invited Putin to partake in "Board of Peace"
(MENAFN) US President Donald Trump confirmed on Monday that Russian President Vladimir Putin has been invited to participate in the newly formed “Board of Peace.” Speaking to reporters, Trump said simply, "He's been invited."
Earlier, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov acknowledged that an invitation had been sent through diplomatic channels and that Moscow is reviewing the proposal. Peskov stated:
"Yes, indeed, President Putin also received, through diplomatic channels, an invitation to join this very Council of Peace. At the moment, we are examining all the details of this proposal, including hoping for contacts with the American side to clarify all the nuances."
The White House announced the creation of the Board of Peace on Friday, describing it as a key component of Trump’s 20-point plan to permanently end the conflict in Gaza and support the enclave’s reconstruction. The initiative is intended to provide “strategic oversight, mobilize international resources, and ensure accountability as Gaza transitions from conflict to peace and development,” according to reports.
In addition, the United States has set up the National Committee for the Administration of Gaza (NCAG) to oversee the second phase of Trump’s Comprehensive Plan to End the Gaza Conflict. The NCAG is supported by a founding Executive Board and a Gaza Executive Board, tasked with implementing the committee’s initiatives.
