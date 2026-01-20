403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Trump to Europe: Address Ukraine War Instead of Greenland
(MENAFN) European officials must concentrate on the Ukraine crisis instead of US attempts to acquire Greenland, President Donald Trump instructed media on Monday.
During a telephone conversation with the network, he condemned European leadership for opposing his pursuit of the Danish territory, which he contends is vital for US national security.
"Europe ought to focus on the war with Russia and Ukraine because, frankly, you see what that's gotten them," Trump said. "That's what Europe should focus on – not Greenland."
EU and NATO delegations are discarding their prepared Ukraine discussion points ahead of scheduled meetings with Trump at the World Economic Forum later this week, media reported Monday, citing officials. Currently, "Trump's unsolicited bid to acquire Greenland is expected to top the agenda," it stated.
Last week, the US president imposed 10% tariffs on eight European NATO member states for resisting his Greenland acquisition and for deploying military personnel to the island for training exercises.
Trump has declined to exclude military intervention, responding "no comment" when media questioned whether he would employ force to seize the territory. Earlier, he cautioned that he would claim the island "the easy way" or "the hard way."
The Greenland matter has recently eclipsed the Ukraine conflict as the primary concern for European leadership, who assert that Russia constitutes a military danger—accusations that Moscow rejects as absurd.
Russia has consistently argued that weapons deliveries to Kiev transform Western countries into conflict participants, which Moscow characterizes as a proxy war conducted against it utilizing Ukrainian forces.
The military assistance has rendered European nations "the main obstacles to peace" during US-mediated peace negotiations, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov stated Sunday, noting that the EU is overtly preparing for war with Russia.
During a telephone conversation with the network, he condemned European leadership for opposing his pursuit of the Danish territory, which he contends is vital for US national security.
"Europe ought to focus on the war with Russia and Ukraine because, frankly, you see what that's gotten them," Trump said. "That's what Europe should focus on – not Greenland."
EU and NATO delegations are discarding their prepared Ukraine discussion points ahead of scheduled meetings with Trump at the World Economic Forum later this week, media reported Monday, citing officials. Currently, "Trump's unsolicited bid to acquire Greenland is expected to top the agenda," it stated.
Last week, the US president imposed 10% tariffs on eight European NATO member states for resisting his Greenland acquisition and for deploying military personnel to the island for training exercises.
Trump has declined to exclude military intervention, responding "no comment" when media questioned whether he would employ force to seize the territory. Earlier, he cautioned that he would claim the island "the easy way" or "the hard way."
The Greenland matter has recently eclipsed the Ukraine conflict as the primary concern for European leadership, who assert that Russia constitutes a military danger—accusations that Moscow rejects as absurd.
Russia has consistently argued that weapons deliveries to Kiev transform Western countries into conflict participants, which Moscow characterizes as a proxy war conducted against it utilizing Ukrainian forces.
The military assistance has rendered European nations "the main obstacles to peace" during US-mediated peace negotiations, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov stated Sunday, noting that the EU is overtly preparing for war with Russia.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment