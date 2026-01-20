Insulated Concrete Form (ICF) Market Growth From USD 1.78 Billion In 2026 To USD 2.24 Billion By 2031 Mordor Intelligence
According to Mordor Intelligence, the insulated concrete form market size is estimated at USD 1.78 billion in 2026 and is projected to reach USD 2.24 billion by 2031. The Insulated Concrete Form (ICF) Industry benefits from increasing adoption across residential, commercial, and institutional projects, particularly in regions where building codes emphasize energy performance and disaster resistance.
Industry Dynamics of Insulated Concrete Form (ICF) Market
Green Building Codes and Energy Efficiency
One of the most visible Insulated Concrete Form (ICF) market trends is the tightening of green building codes and energy efficiency regulations. Governments and municipal authorities are placing greater emphasis on continuous insulation and reduced thermal bridging.
Emphasis on Resilient Construction
Another important trend shaping the ICF market is the rising focus on resilient construction. ICF structures are valued for their inherent resistance to fire, wind, seismic activity, and moisture. This durability makes them particularly suitable for regions exposed to natural hazards, where long-term safety and reduced maintenance costs are critical.Dive deeper into regional dynamics and download the Japanese version for locally relevant analysis.
Insulated Concrete Form (ICF) Market Segments
By Material Types:
-
Polystyrene Foam
-
Polyurethane Foam
-
Cement-Bonded Wood Fiber
-
Cement-Bonded Polystyrene Beads
By System Types:
-
Flat-Wall Systems
-
Waffle-Grid Systems
-
Screen-Grid Systems
-
Post-and-Beam Systems
By Construction Types:
-
New-Build
-
Retrofit / Remodeling
By Applications:
-
Residential
-
Commercial
-
Institutional
By Geography
-
Asia-Pacific
-
North America
-
Europe
-
South America
-
Middle East and Africa
Insulated Concrete Form (ICF) Key Players
-
Nudura Inc. (RPM International Inc.)
-
Airlite Plastics Company / Fox Blocks
-
Amvic Ireland Ltd
-
Logix Brands Ltd.
-
BASF
Conclusion
The Insulated Concrete Form (ICF) Market Forecast points toward steady expansion as construction stakeholders seek solutions that balance performance, compliance, and long-term value.
The Insulated Concrete Form (ICF) MarketGrowth trajectory reflects not only regulatory influence but also practical demand from developers focused on operational efficiency and asset durability.
Industry Related Reports:Asia-Pacific Ready Mix Concrete Market
About Mordor Intelligence:
Mordor Intelligence is a trusted partner for businesses seeking comprehensive and actionable market intelligence. Our global reach, expert team, and tailored solutions empower organizations and individuals to make informed decisions, navigate complex markets, and achieve their strategic goals. With a team of over 550 domain experts and on-ground specialists spanning 150+ countries, Mordor Intelligence possesses a unique understanding of the global business landscape. This expertise translates into comprehensive syndicated and custom research reports covering a wide spectrum of industries, including aerospace & defense, agriculture, animal nutrition and wellness, automation, automotive, chemicals & materials, consumer goods & services, electronics, energy & power, financial services, food & beverages, healthcare, hospitality & tourism, information & communications technology, investment opportunities, and logistics.
For any inquiries, please contact:
...
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment