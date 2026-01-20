Agave Syrup Market Size To Reach USD 271.45 Million By 2031, Driven By Clean-Label Demand And Plant-Based Sweetener Trends

MENAFN - GetNews)



Mordor Intelligence has published a new report on the Agave Syrup Market, offering a comprehensive analysis of trends, growth drivers, and future projections.

Introduction to the Global Agave Syrup Market

The Agave Syrup Market continues to gain attention as consumers and food manufacturers reassess their sweetener choices. According to Mordor Intelligence, the global agave syrup market size is valued at USD 208.92 million in 2026 and is projected to reach USD 271.45 million by 2031, reflecting steady expansion during the forecast period. This growth is supported by rising demand for plant-derived sweeteners, increasing use in packaged foods and beverages, and broader consumer awareness of ingredient sourcing.

Key Trends Shaping the Agave Syrup Market

Shift Toward Natural and Plant-Based Sweeteners

One of the most visible Agave Syrup Market trends is the shift away from artificial sweeteners toward plant-based alternatives. Agave syrup benefits from its botanical origin and relatively simple processing, which aligns with consumer expectations for recognizable ingredients.

Growing Adoption of Vegan and Flexitarian Diets

Agave syrup is widely used as a vegan alternative to honey. As plant-based diets gain mainstream acceptance, agave syrup is increasingly included in products labeled as vegan-friendly. This dietary shift continues to influence the Agave Syrup Market share across regions with strong vegetarian and vegan populations.

Clean-Label and Transparency Expectations

Consumers are paying closer attention to ingredient lists and sourcing practices. Clean-label positioning, organic certification, and traceability are becoming important purchase drivers. Brands that clearly communicate sourcing and processing details are better positioned to strengthen their standing in the Agave Syrup Market.

Rising Focus on Organic Variants

Organic-certified agave syrup is seeing higher demand in premium retail channels. While conventional products still dominate overall volume, organic variants contribute disproportionately to value growth, influencing overall Agave Syrup Market statistics related to pricing and category mix.

Agave Syrup Market Segmentation Overview

By Type



Light Dark

By Category



Organic Conventional

By Raw Material



Blue Agave (A. tequilana)

Salmiana Agave Other Varieties

By Distribution Channel



Hypermarkets / Supermarkets

Convenience / Grocery Stores

Online Retail Stores Other Distribution Channels

By Geography



North America

Europe

Asia-Pacific

South America Middle East and Africa

Key Players in the Agave Syrup Market



Wholesome Sweeteners Inc.

Madhava Natural Sweeteners

The IIDEA Company

Agave In The Raw (Cumberland Packing Corp.)

Clarks UK Ltd.

The Groovy Food Company

Nekutli Agave Nectar

BEVS Gerard Family Foods

Conclusion

The outlook for the Agave Syrup Market remains stable as demand for natural, plant-based sweeteners continues across food and beverage categories. While the market faces scrutiny related to sugar composition and labeling claims, agave syrup maintains relevance through its versatility, vegan positioning, and clean-label appeal. Ongoing growth in organic offerings, wider online availability, and regional diversification are expected to support market development.

