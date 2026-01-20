403
Pakistan Mall Fire Leaves 26 Dead, 81 Missing
(MENAFN) Search and rescue operations persisted through scorched wreckage at a devastated shopping complex in Pakistan's economic hub on Tuesday, as fatalities from a catastrophic blaze climbed to 26, with authorities reporting 81 individuals remain unaccounted for, officials confirmed.
Records released by the Deputy Commissioner South office in Karachi documented 81 missing persons—among them women and children—heightening concerns that casualties may surge as recovery efforts advance.
Authorities had extracted 26 bodies from the ruins by Monday evening.
A local broadcaster, disclosed that significant portions of the structure had collapsed, compelling officials to deploy cranes for dismantling precarious sections while structural integrity concerns persisted.
The inferno erupted at Gul Plaza shopping center along MA Jinnah Road, a congested commercial thoroughfare in Karachi's traditional business quarter.
The facility contained approximately 1,200 retail establishments, featuring vendors of apparel, electronics, beauty products, and dishware—elements that accelerated the fire's devastating progression.
