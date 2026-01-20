Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Trump Says He Discussed Greenland with NATO Chief

2026-01-20 01:50:01
(MENAFN) US President Donald Trump revealed Monday he conducted a "very good" telephone conversation with NATO Secretary-General Mark Rutte regarding Greenland.

"I agreed to a meeting of the various parties in Davos, Switzerland. As I expressed to everyone, very plainly, Greenland is imperative for National and World Security. There can be no going back — On that, everyone agrees!" Trump stated on Truth Social.

Trump has asserted that America must obtain Greenland for national defense purposes and to counter adversaries in the Arctic region. He has additionally warned of imposing tariffs on European partners who resist American control of Greenland and deployed a limited number of military personnel to the territory.

Both Denmark and Greenland have dismissed any proposition to transfer ownership of the territory.

