Merz seeks meeting with Trump to avert Greenland dispute escalation
(MENAFN) German Chancellor Friedrich Merz says on Monday that he will attempt to meet with US President Donald Trump this week to prevent further escalation in the Greenland dispute, as stated by reports.
Speaking at a Berlin press conference, Merz emphasizes that European countries supporting Denmark’s sovereignty—facing Trump’s tariff threats—want to avoid escalation. He says: "We will have the opportunity this week in Davos to discuss this in various meetings. I will try to meet with President Trump on Wednesday," referring to the World Economic Forum in Switzerland.
Merz highlights Europe’s recognition of Arctic security’s strategic importance and Greenland’s role, noting that Europeans are prepared to address these concerns jointly with NATO through increased regional presence.
He warns that if Trump carries out tariff threats against countries opposing his Greenland ambitions, Europeans are ready to implement counter-economic measures. Merz states: "I don't want it, but if it's necessary, then of course we will protect our European interests, including our German national interests. We don't want this escalation. We don't want a trade dispute with the US, but if we are confronted with tariffs that we consider unreasonable, then we are capable of responding."
