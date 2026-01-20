Sampo Plc's Share Buybacks 19 January 2026
|Sampo plc's share buybacks
|Aggregated daily volume (in number of shares)
|Daily weighted average price of the purchased shares*
|Market (MIC Code)
|7,207
|10.01
|AQEU
|109,747
|10.00
|CEUX
|29,858
|10.01
|TQEX
|128,385
|10.00
|XHEL
|TOTAL
|275,197
|10.00
* rounded to two decimals
On 5 November 2025, Sampo announced a share buyback programme of up to a maximum of EUR 150 million in compliance with the Market Abuse Regulation (EU) 596/2014 (MAR) and the Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052. The programme, which started on 6 November 2025, is based on the authorisation granted by Sampo's Annual General Meeting on 23 April 2025.
After the disclosed transactions, the company owns in total 12,465,986 Sampo A shares representing 0.47 per cent of the total number of shares in Sampo plc.
Details of each transaction are included as an appendix of this announcement.
On behalf of Sampo plc,
Morgan Stanley
For further information, please contact:
Sami Taipalus
Head of Investor Relations
tel. +358 10 516 0030
Distribution:
Nasdaq Helsinki
Nasdaq Stockholm
Nasdaq Copenhagen
London Stock Exchange
FIN-FSA
The principal media
Attachment
-
Sampo_share_buyback_19_01_2026
