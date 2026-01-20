403
France to decline US invitation to join Gaza Peace Board
(MENAFN) France indicates it does not plan to accept US President Donald Trump’s invitation to join the international Board of Peace designed to address the Gaza conflict, according to sources close to President Emmanuel Macron, as stated by reports.
A source tells BFM TV: “France does not intend, at this stage, to give a favorable response” to the US invitation. The source adds: "The charter goes beyond the framework of Gaza alone. It raises major questions, particularly regarding respect for the principles and structure of the United Nations, which must under no circumstances be called into question."
France’s Foreign Ministry also confirms it is reviewing the proposed charter and emphasizes its commitment to the UN Charter: "It remains the cornerstone of effective multilateralism, in which international law, the sovereign equality of states and the peaceful settlement of disputes take precedence over arbitrariness, power politics and war."
The White House announces the board’s formation on Friday, describing it as intended to “play an essential role in fulfilling” the 20 points of Trump’s plan to permanently end Israel’s war on Gaza and support reconstruction of the enclave. The board is tasked with strategic oversight, mobilizing international resources, and ensuring accountability as Gaza moves from conflict to peace and development.
In addition, the US establishes a National Committee for the Administration of Gaza to implement phase two of Trump’s Comprehensive Plan to End the Gaza Conflict, alongside a founding Executive Board and a Gaza Executive Board to support its operations, as stated by reports.
