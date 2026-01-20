403
China's Shenzhou-20 Capsule Lands Unmanned After Window Cracks
(MENAFN) China's Shenzhou-20 return capsule successfully touched down in northern China Monday morning, concluding an emergency retrieval mission after the vessel was deemed unsafe for astronaut transport, state-controlled media outlets confirmed.
The China Manned Space Agency (CMSA) reported that the unmanned capsule completed its descent at the Dongfeng landing zone within the Inner Mongolia Autonomous Region this morning, media reported.
Retrieval personnel established a secure perimeter around the landing zone and conducted comprehensive technical assessments, verifying the capsule sustained minimal damage and that materials aboard remained well-preserved.
The homecoming had been postponed after engineering teams concluded the capsule failed to meet standards for safely transporting astronauts during atmospheric reentry.
CMSA authorities stated small cracks were discovered in the capsule's viewport window, likely caused by impacts from space debris, prompting a decision to prioritize safety and return the spacecraft without a crew.
Simultaneously, groundwork for upcoming missions continues to advance. The Shenzhou-23 spacecraft has arrived at the Jiuquan Satellite Launch Center, where it will serve as the next rolling backup in China's manned spaceflight program.
China launched the Shenzhou-20 mission in April 2025, sending three astronauts to the country's orbiting space station for a six-month stay. Their return was originally scheduled for Nov. 5, 2025, but the spacecraft failed to meet the requirements for a safe crewed return.
The incident marks a rare setback in China's ambitious space program, which has achieved rapid advances in recent years including constructing a permanent orbital station and conducting complex spacewalks. Officials have not disclosed when the three astronauts currently aboard the space station will attempt their return journey or which backup systems will be deployed to ensure their safe passage home.
