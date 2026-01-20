403
UN Chief Guterres cancels Davos trip due to “bad cold”
(MENAFN) UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres cancels his planned attendance at the World Economic Forum in Davos, Switzerland, citing a “bad cold,” according to his spokesperson, as stated by reports.
Farhan Haq confirms: "The secretary-general is currently near Geneva, Switzerland, where he is meeting with his special and personal representatives and envoys. Following these meetings, he will return to New York and has cancelled his planned trip to Davos due to a bad cold."
The Davos meeting, held annually in January, gathers political leaders, global business heads, academics, and public figures to discuss economic, geopolitical, and social issues. This year’s summit takes place amid rising diplomatic tensions following several US policy moves that have unsettled European allies and international diplomats.
Last week, the White House announces the creation of a new board intended to “play an essential role in fulfilling” the 20 points of Trump’s plan to end Israel’s conflict in Gaza and oversee the enclave’s reconstruction. The board is tasked with strategic oversight, mobilizing international resources, and ensuring accountability as Gaza transitions from conflict to peace and development.
Additionally, the US forms the National Committee for the Administration of Gaza to implement the second phase of Trump’s Comprehensive Plan to End the Gaza Conflict, alongside a founding Executive Board and a Gaza Executive Board to support the transitional framework. Trump invites other heads of state, including Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, to join the board.
Separately, Trump announces on Saturday that the United States will impose tariffs on goods from Denmark, Norway, Sweden, France, Germany, the UK, the Netherlands, and Finland starting Feb. 1, with rates beginning at 10% and increasing to 25% in June, in response to European opposition to the US’ push to acquire Greenland. The president says the tariffs will remain until a deal is reached for the “complete and total purchase” of the Arctic island, citing national security concerns and claiming that “world peace is at stake.”
