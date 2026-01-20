403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Germany Rebukes Trump Greenland Tariff Threat
(MENAFN) Germany issued a sharp rebuke Monday against U.S. President Donald Trump's tariff ultimatum linked to Greenland, declaring the coercive trade tactics unacceptable and warning both nations would suffer in any economic confrontation.
A spokesperson for Chancellor Friedrich Merz signaled that European nations stand ready to impose retaliatory tariffs should Washington proceed with threatened duties, though the bloc intends to exhaust diplomatic channels before taking countermeasures.
"Tariff threats by the US President are not acceptable. He is escalating a trade conflict in which, there can be no winner," Stefan Cornelius stated during a government press conference. "An escalation on tariffs burdens ordinary people on both sides. I believe no side would have an interest in diminishing economic capacity and further straining public budgets and economic performance," he said.
Cornelius revealed that European Union leadership will convene for an emergency summit within days to coordinate responses to the escalating crisis and determine potential countermeasures.
"The corresponding messages will be formulated there, and a demonstration of unity will take place," he said. "The EU Commission will also enter into intensive dialogue with the US administration, and we are all counting on the US to act reasonably in this process to prevent such an escalation," he added.
The confrontation stems from Trump's weekend announcement that Washington would levy tariffs against merchandise from Denmark, Norway, Sweden, France, Germany, Britain, the Netherlands, and Finland effective Feb. 1. The duties would start at 10% before escalating to 25% by June 1.
The American president declared the economic penalties would persist until an agreement is secured for the "complete and total purchase of Greenland" from Denmark. He justified the aggressive stance by invoking national security imperatives, asserting "world peace is at stake" and claiming that "China and Russia want Greenland, and there is not a thing that Denmark can do about it."
Greenland, an autonomous territory under Danish sovereignty, has drawn American attention due to its geopolitical positioning and extensive mineral deposits, alongside purported anxieties about expanding Russian and Chinese presence.
Trump has persistently maintained that American acquisition of Greenland is essential for security purposes and to block Russia or China from seizing control of the Arctic territory.
Both Denmark and Greenland have categorically dismissed any notion of transferring ownership, firmly asserting Danish authority over the island territory.
A spokesperson for Chancellor Friedrich Merz signaled that European nations stand ready to impose retaliatory tariffs should Washington proceed with threatened duties, though the bloc intends to exhaust diplomatic channels before taking countermeasures.
"Tariff threats by the US President are not acceptable. He is escalating a trade conflict in which, there can be no winner," Stefan Cornelius stated during a government press conference. "An escalation on tariffs burdens ordinary people on both sides. I believe no side would have an interest in diminishing economic capacity and further straining public budgets and economic performance," he said.
Cornelius revealed that European Union leadership will convene for an emergency summit within days to coordinate responses to the escalating crisis and determine potential countermeasures.
"The corresponding messages will be formulated there, and a demonstration of unity will take place," he said. "The EU Commission will also enter into intensive dialogue with the US administration, and we are all counting on the US to act reasonably in this process to prevent such an escalation," he added.
The confrontation stems from Trump's weekend announcement that Washington would levy tariffs against merchandise from Denmark, Norway, Sweden, France, Germany, Britain, the Netherlands, and Finland effective Feb. 1. The duties would start at 10% before escalating to 25% by June 1.
The American president declared the economic penalties would persist until an agreement is secured for the "complete and total purchase of Greenland" from Denmark. He justified the aggressive stance by invoking national security imperatives, asserting "world peace is at stake" and claiming that "China and Russia want Greenland, and there is not a thing that Denmark can do about it."
Greenland, an autonomous territory under Danish sovereignty, has drawn American attention due to its geopolitical positioning and extensive mineral deposits, alongside purported anxieties about expanding Russian and Chinese presence.
Trump has persistently maintained that American acquisition of Greenland is essential for security purposes and to block Russia or China from seizing control of the Arctic territory.
Both Denmark and Greenland have categorically dismissed any notion of transferring ownership, firmly asserting Danish authority over the island territory.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment