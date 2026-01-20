Yango Group Named Strategic Partner At Machines Can Think 2026, Showcasing Applied AI

MENAFN - Mid-East Info) Machines Can Think 2026, the UAE's premier AI summit, has announced, a UAE-based global tech company, as a strategic partner for its upcoming edition, taking place onat Park Hyatt Saadiyat, Abu Dhabi. The summit is co-organized by Polynome Group and the Mohamed bin Zayed University of Artificial Intelligence (MBZUAI).

Yango Group joins Machines Can Think as a global technology company with years of experience deploying AI at scale across mobility, delivery, retail, enterprise and public sectors in the UAE and beyond. As a strategic partner, Yango Group will showcase how artificial intelligence moves from research and prototypes to live, large-scale projects and products already embedded in everyday urban life.

At the exhibition, Yango Group will present its applied AI ecosystem: from its bilingual AI assistant for the MENA region to autonomous delivery robots already operating on UAE streets as well as enterprise and government solutions.

As part of the summit program, Yango Group will host two expert-led workshops, including the first-ever presentation of a new applied research initiative on AI adoption at scale.

The first workshop grounded in applied research conducted in partnership with INSEAD and Polynome Group, will debut original findings for the first time. Combining academic research with real-world implementation experience, the session will deliver evidence-based insights into large-scale AI adoption in the public sector.

The second workshop will focus on autonomous delivery - from smart-city vision to everyday quick commerce operations. It will outline core technology capabilities, key aspects of live deployments in the UAE, and the operating model behind strategic commercial partnerships.

Sergej Loiter, CEO of Search, AI, and AdTech at Yango Group, will also join the panel“AI: Within Us, Around Us, Beyond Us - The Future at the Crossroads of People, Business and the City”.

“For several years, Yango Group has been deploying and scaling AI technologies across the region, focusing on solutions that work in real urban environments. Our autonomous delivery robots, for example, are already in operation in commercial settings with noon. At Machines Can Think, we will share practical insights from these and other deployments and show how applied AI can improve urban services, efficiency, and daily life for local communities.”

“This edition of Machines Can Think will inspire participants to rethink the possibilities of AI. Yango Group's interactive demos and insights will strengthen our mission to move beyond theory, ensuring discussions lead to scalable outcomes.”

Bringing together over 25,000 participants from more than 30 countries, Machines Can Think 2026 will host leading AI researchers, technologists, policymakers, and industry executives, providing a global stage to explore how AI is transforming government, industry, and communities., will open the event, which is designed to deliver practical frameworks for the responsible adoption of AI and scalable innovation.

The summit program includes over 50 sessions across Co-Evolution and Tech tracks, covering AI applications in public services, urban mobility, enterprise operations, and digital governance. Interactive workshops will focus on autonomous delivery robots, applied AI in government, and national-scale AI infrastructure, creating opportunities for peer-to-peer learning and actionable insights.

For registration and more information, visit machinescanthink.