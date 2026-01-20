403
Spain Mourns Forty Dead in High-Speed Trains Crash
(MENAFN) Spain's government has announced three days of national mourning following a catastrophic railway disaster that claimed at least 40 lives in Cordoba province Monday evening, marking one of the nation's deadliest transportation tragedies in over a decade.
The collision left approximately 120 people wounded, with 12 victims fighting for their lives in intensive care after two high-speed passenger trains crashed near Adamuz, according to a broadcaster.
Thirty-seven individuals remain unaccounted for, though officials from the Andalusian regional government have yet to determine if they're among the fatalities already confirmed.
Premier Pedro Sanchez announced the mourning period beginning Monday night, vowing a comprehensive investigation into what caused the deadly wreck.
"We are going to find out the truth, we are going to learn the answer, and when we know it, we will make it known to the public with absolute transparency and clarity," he said.
The Railway Accident Investigation Committee has initiated an inquiry, while rail operator Renfe has dismissed human error as a factor, according to reports.
The tragedy unfolded at approximately 7:40 p.m. local time (1840GMT) when a Malaga-to-Madrid train jumped the rails near Adamuz, veering into the path of oncoming traffic.
A southbound train traveling from Madrid to Huelva subsequently derailed after striking the disabled locomotive.
Two carriages from the Alvia train tumbled down a four-meter (13-foot) embankment, significantly hindering rescue operations, media reported.
'A very hard day'
Emergency responders mobilized extensive resources, deploying mobile intensive care units, ambulances, logistics support, and field triage stations to stabilize victims before hospital transport.
The Military Emergency Unit contributed roughly 40 personnel and 15 specialized vehicles to support extraction efforts.
Juan Manuel Moreno, Andalusia's regional president, surveyed the devastation and described it as "a very hard day for Andalusia." He indicated authorities would release updated casualty figures following victim identification procedures.
Transport Minister Oscar Puente characterized the incident as "extremely strange," noting it happened on a recently upgraded straight track section renovated last May. He confirmed an independent commission would examine whether infrastructure defects or equipment failure triggered the collision.
Sanchez canceled his Monday appointments, including a scheduled meeting with opposition leader Alberto Nunez Feijoo, and extended sympathies to bereaved families.
French President Emmanuel Macron offered support to Spain, posting on social media: "France stands with you."
Rail service between Madrid and multiple Andalusian destinations—including Seville, Malaga, Cordoba, and Huelva—was halted Monday. Renfe canceled over 130 services and is providing complimentary ticket modifications and refunds to stranded travelers.
Adif, Spain's rail infrastructure manager, established a dedicated hotline for victims' relatives and confirmed high-speed rail operations between Madrid and Andalusia remain suspended "until further notice."
The disaster evokes memories of Spain's 2013 rail catastrophe, when a high-speed train bound for Galicia from Madrid derailed, resulting in 79 deaths and 179 injuries.
The disaster evokes memories of Spain's 2013 rail catastrophe, when a high-speed train bound for Galicia from Madrid derailed, resulting in 79 deaths and 179 injuries.
