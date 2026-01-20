Free BTS Performance At Gwanghwamun Square? Official Word From BIGHIT MUSIC

BTS' agency responds to news of a free performance at Gwanghwamun Square, as the group prepares for their long-awaited album return.

Following the announcement of their highly anticipated comeback album, ARIRANG, global K-pop sensation BTS is gearing up for a busy year of new releases and large-scale marketing. The record is their first group release in three years and nine months, and it comes after all seven members have finished their necessary military duty, reigniting enthusiasm among fans worldwide.

Earlier this week, internet postings fuelled speculation that BTS might perform a free performance at Seoul's iconic Gwanghwamun Square as part of their official comeback to the stage. The speculated event, which was purportedly set around the album's March 20 release date, soon gathered steam on social media platforms, prompting a statement from the group's agency.

BTS agency replies to free concert allegations. In response to rumours, BIGHIT MUSIC told Newsen, "We are currently discussing it, and an official announcement will be made once the location and schedule are finalised." While the agency did not confirm or deny the concert plans, the statement indicated that conversations are still ongoing.

According to industry sources, the business has asked South Korea's National Heritage Administration for permission to shoot and hold events at many culturally significant places. These apparently encompass not just Gwanghwamun Square, but also Gyeongbokgung Palace and the Sungnyemun Gate region. The proposal is due to be reviewed by the Cultural Heritage Committee at 2 p.m. KST on the 20th of this month.

If granted, the relocation would put BTS in the middle of some of South Korea's most renowned monuments, emphasising the cultural significance of their return.

BTS earlier announced that their fifth full-length album, ARIRANG, will be released on March 20, 2026. The 14-track album will be available in different editions and is now open for pre-orders and pre-sales, indicating high anticipation for its release.

Following the album's release, BTS will go on a big global tour, beginning on April 9 at Goyang Stadium. The tour will visit 34 locations across the world, with 79 shows already scheduled, with more dates due to be announced in the following months. According to reports, the tour would include a large 360-degree stage design, guaranteeing audiences an immersive experience.

This would not be BTS's first free concert on this magnitude. In 2022, prior to their military service, the group conducted the Yet to Come in BUSAN performance at Busan Asiad Main Stadium to promote South Korea's ambition for the 2030 World Expo. The event allegedly gathered around 100,000 admirers in person, with millions more watching via live streaming across the world.