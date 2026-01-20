From Intuit To Adobe To Salesforce, Saas Stocks Stumble As AI Fears Trigger Selloff - Retail Eyes Selective Bets
|Company<
|P/E<
|Salesforce
|18
|Adobe
|12.6
|ServiceNow
|32.8
|Intuit
|23
|Atlassian
|23.4
|HubSpot
|28.2
|Datadog
|53.5
|Snowflake
|146
|Workday
|18.4
|Asana
|33
Source: Koyfin
Retail investors appear to be mostly optimistic about the sector. On Stocktwits, nearly all of the stocks in the above list had an 'extremely bullish' sentiment, except Datadog ('neutral'), Snowflake ('bearish'), and Asana ('bullish').
