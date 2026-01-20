Trump's Costly Gaza Peace Board Faces Rejection As Canada Snubs And France Slams Invite Over UN Row

Canada and France have both signaled they will not join Donald Trump's proposed“Board of Peace,” an initiative initially designed to oversee the rebuilding of Gaza but drafted with a broader mandate.

A Canadian government source confirmed that Ottawa will not pay $1 billion for a permanent seat on the board.“Canada will not pay for a seat on the board, nor has that been requested of Canada at this time,” the source told AFP. Prime Minister Mark Carney had earlier suggested Canada would accept an invitation to join, but the financial requirement has been ruled out.

France has also decided to decline the invitation. A source close to President Emmanuel Macron said Paris“does not intend to answer favourably” to the proposal. French officials expressed concern that the charter extends beyond Gaza and raises questions about respect for United Nations principles.

According to the draft charter, the board would be chaired for life by Donald Trump. It would begin by addressing the Gaza conflict before expanding to other disputes. Permanent membership would be available to countries contributing $1 billion, while others would serve renewable three‐year terms.

French officials stressed that the initiative risks undermining the UN framework.“It raises major questions, particularly regarding respect for the principles and structure of the United Nations, which under no circumstances can be called into question,” one source said. France's foreign ministry reiterated its commitment to the UN, describing it as the cornerstone of effective multilateralism where international law and sovereign equality prevail over power politics.

Despite the refusals from Canada and France, Kazakhstan and Uzbekistan have confirmed they will join the board. Presidents Kassym‐Jomart Tokayev and Shavkat Mirziyoyev announced their participation through their press secretaries. Trump has extended invitations to 60 countries, with permanent membership tied to the billion‐dollar contribution.

The draft charter, reported by Bloomberg, states:“Each Member State shall serve a term of no more than three years from this Charter's entry into force, subject to renewal by the Chairman. The three‐year membership term shall not apply to Member States that contribute more than USD $1,000,000,000 in cash funds to the Board of Peace within the first year of the Charter's entry into force.”