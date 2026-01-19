Netaji's Grand-Nephew Clarifies Why Linkage Column In His SIR Form Was Left Blank

MENAFN - IANS) Kolkata, Jan 20 (IANS) Amid controversy over the Election Commission of India (ECI) sending summons to the grand-nephew of Netaji Subhash Chandra Bose, Chandra Kumar Bose, for a hearing on claims and objections to the draft voters' list in West Bengal, he clarified on Tuesday why the linkage column in his enumeration form was left blank.

As the political slamming erupted on Sunday evening over the issue, the office of the Chief Electoral Officer (CEO), West Bengal, issued a clarification claiming that the linkage column in his enumeration form was left blank, and he was summoned for a hearing as an“unmapped” voter.

"The claim is misleading. The enumeration form clearly shows that the linkage column is left blank. He has, therefore, been called for a hearing like all the other similarly placed electors as per the notification of ECI," the clarification statement from the CEO's office read.

On Tuesday morning, Chandra Kumar Bose issued a statement on his social media handle X, clarifying why the linkage column in his enumeration form was left blank.

“Neither did I make a mistake nor leave the column to link 2002 vacant without a reason,” Bose said at the beginning of his statement.

According to him, the list provided by the ECI of 2002 SIR did not reflect his name at the time of filling up the enumeration form, and he was therefore asked to leave it vacant

“Later, after submission of the 'Enumeration form', my name was found in another list of 2002 SIR. I had requested to update this information, but evidently, it was not possible. This entire episode of utter confusion could have been avoided with the updating of the 'Enumeration form”, Bose claimed.

He had also said that a flawed system, done hastily without proper staff training, is causing havoc.

“Anyway, I had no issue that I was called for the hearing, but I do have an issue seeing voters who are aged standing in the queue & falling sick. An efficient system could have avoided such inconvenience to the voters. Hopefully, the next time SIR is conducted, it will be done in a more professional manner. Jai Hind!” Bose said.

He also highlighted the message for Prime Minister Narendra Modi, West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, and the ECI, among others.