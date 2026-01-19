Pralhad Joshi Makes Strong Pitch For Investments In India's Clean Energy Sector At Davos

MENAFN - IANS) New Delhi, Jan 20 (IANS) Union Minister of New and Renewable Energy, Pralhad Joshi, has made a strong pitch for global investors towards opportunities in India's clean and green energy sector at the World Economic Forum (WEF) in Davos.

Highlighting India's proven ability to scale renewables solar, wind, Green Hydrogen and energy storage, the minister had a focused discussion with Charles Emond, President and CEO, and COO Sarah Bouchard of Canada-based La Caisse, on strengthening long-term climate and clean energy investments in India.

“The conversation centred on scaling solar, wind and hybrid renewable projects, strengthening transmission infrastructure, and exploring green hydrogen and energy storage solutions. Strongly recommended upscaling the 'Partner with India' initiative to tap into the group's committed $400 billion in climate action investments by 2030,” Joshi said in a post on X.

The interaction also highlighted strong alignment between India's clean-energy ambitions and La Caisse's climate investment strategy, with a shared focus on advancing scalable, resilient and impact-driven solutions to support India's energy transition, the minister informed.

Joshi also had a productive meeting with Dr. Said Mohammed Ahmed Al Saqri, Economic Advisor at the Office of the Deputy Prime Minister for Economic Affairs, Oman, on deepening India–Oman cooperation in renewable energy.

“Highlighted India's proven ability to scale renewables solar, wind, Green Hydrogen and energy storage even in arid and desert conditions, offering strong opportunities for global investors,” the minister posted.

At Davos, the discussions also focused on joint collaboration on manufacturing and export opportunities for solar modules, electrolysers and green hydrogen, also encouraging investments in India through renewable-powered hydrogen hubs, integrated energy projects, and port-based export infrastructure.

“Also explored leveraging the India–Oman CEPA, Joint Investment Fund and cooperation under the @isolaralliance to unlock the benefits of Global Green Energy Grid through OSOWOG, joint participation in upcoming solar and wind tenders and industry-led innovation,” said Joshi.

