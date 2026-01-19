Professor in Veterinary Parasitology, Charles Sturt University

Shokoofeh Shamsi is a biologist and a Professor of Veterinary Parasitology at Charles Sturt University, Australia, and Editor-in-Chief of Marine and Freshwater Research.

Her work sits at the intersection of parasitology, aquatic health, food safety, and environmental change, with a strong focus on One Health and the connections between human, animal, and ecosystem wellbeing.

She has led and contributed to national and international research and advisory initiatives, including collaborations with the Food and Agriculture Organization of the United Nations (FAO), addressing emerging parasitic diseases, food safety, and biosecurity risks in aquatic and wildlife systems. Her research spans terrestrial, freshwater and marine environments and examines how environmental pressures, climate change, and human activities influence disease dynamics and public health.

Shokoofeh Shamsi regularly engages with policymakers, media, and the public on issues of environmental sustainability, disease emergence, and science-informed decision-making. She is also a strong advocate for inclusive science, research equity, and public engagement, and has a longstanding interest in the social and ethical dimensions of global health and environmental challenges.

–present Professor, Charles Sturt University

2007 The University of Melbourne, PhD

