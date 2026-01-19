AIMC 2026: Iflytek Launched Its“Superagent” Based Marketing Agent Platform

MENAFN - GetNews) On January 15, the 2026 iFLYTEK AIMC Global AI-Marketing Ecosystem Conference kicked off in Shenzhen. At the event, AIMarX proposed the application framework of Marketing SuperAgent, launched the Marketing Agent Platform based on SuperAgent.







The Application of Agent : AI Marketing Enters the New Stage

Yu Jidong, Senior Vice President of iFLYTEK and President of the Consumer Business Group, stated that currently, AI has evolved from a "function" to the "underlying architecture" of products-Public evaluations of products are also feedback on their AI capabilities.

Ronen Mense, President and Managing Director of AppsFlyer Asia Pacific, shared the future opportunities of AI marketing. Ronen pointed out that AI's position in the marketing industry is shifting from an optional efficiency-aiding tool to a basic support that deeply empowers core business processes. He believes that the core factors hindering the large-scale implementation of AI mainly lie in the inconsistency and even fragmentation of data and systems, as well as the resulting lack of trust.

AIMarX Releases Marketing Agent Platform Based On SuperAgent

Li Ping, Vice President of iFLYTEK and President of AIMarX, elaborates that existing agents are still insufficient in addressing the "complex needs" in marketing scenarios. To solve these, agents need to achieve intelligent planning, multi-party collaboration, and closed-loop iteration. Based on this, AIMarX launched the Marketing Agent Platform built on the SuperAgent application framework.

Li Ping stated that a true SuperAgent must possess the five-dimensional evolutionary capabilities of "S.U.P.E.R": Symbiosis, Universal, Production, Evolution, and Reasoning. Currently, with SuperAgent as the core engine, iFLYTEK has built a marketing agent platform covering four major scenarios: influencer seeding, advertising placement, performance conversion, and user operation. In the future, SuperAgent will drive marketing relationships to fully enter the B2A2C era.

Today, AIMarX has cooperated with 1000+ media across over 100 countries worldwide, serving more than 1,800 clients and moving towards mutual prosperity with global partners.

Marketing will no longer be one-way information transmission, but will evolve into A2A interaction between agents.

SuperAgent Solves the "Non-Standard" and "Fragmented" Problems in Global Marketing

Wang Yunxia, General Manager of iFLYTEK's Marketing Solutions Business Department, stated that SuperAgent is becoming the key to addressing the exponential complexity of global marketing.

iFLYSail, the one-stop global large media placement platform, builds an omnichannel data hub based on SuperAgent to aggregate and align cross-platform and cross-account media data, connecting the front and back links between media data and customer data. The platform uses an intelligent creative engine to decompose, generate, and optimize creatives. Driven by SuperAgent, it achieves real-time strategic decision-making and self-optimization, enabling "minute-level judgments" and making cross-platform placement more stable.

iFLYTalent, the programmatic influencer marketing platform, has aggregated over 1,000 exclusive influencers, more than 10,000 registered influencers, and over 15 million influencer data entries, covering core regions such as North America, Europe, Southeast Asia, and Latin America. The platform achieves precise matching through Influencer Portrait Agent, Custom Tag Agent, and Influencer Selection Agent. It improves connection efficiency by sending personalized invitations based on in-depth insights, and realizes full-link intelligence in pricing, content, and performance tracking, pushing global influencer marketing into a new era of standardization and intelligence.

The programmatic advertising platform integrates a traffic ecosystem of over 3 billion daily active users and 75 billion impressions, as well as a customer ecosystem of more than 2,000 partners. It introduces SuperAgent to build a collaborative system centered on "users, content, and scenarios". In the user reach link, it achieves end-to-end precise reach through "Find-Match-Get". In the creative link, it automatically completes the closed loop of content conception, production, placement, and analysis. In the placement link, it realizes dynamic adaptation and global optimization for each link of the AIPL journey.

SuperAgent : Empowers AIMarX ' s Omnichannel Marketing

In the era of large models, media fragmentation has led to disconnected marketing data. The development of AI tools has made user attention increasingly scattered. The imbalance between brand and performance advertising budgets has caused the depletion of brand influence, making the reconstruction of "brand power" a concern of the industry.

Tian Minglei, General Manager of iFLYTEK's Programmatic Advertising Business Department, stated that around the creation of "new brand power", AIMarX has built an omnichannel marketing platform covering omnichannel traffic, omnichannel reach, and omnichannel conversion based on SuperAgent.

The Omnichannel Traffic Platform aggregates multi-terminal traffic including mobile, OTT/OTV, and DOOH, covering all scenarios of user touchpoints. It accurately evaluates touchpoint value and can effectively solve the problem of user "touchpoint loss".

The Omnichannel Reach Platform builds AITD and GEO platforms based on SuperAgent, providing full empowerment in pre-launch strategy, in-launch optimization, and post-launch analysis. With more precise user profiling and creative optimization, it achieves accurate matching of advertising creativity and marketing scenarios. Through GEO, it seizes user attention entry points, connects scattered touchpoints to achieve omnichannel reach, and enhances brand visibility.

The Omnichannel Conversion Platform upgrades and builds a SuperAgent matrix for omnichannel customer acquisition, user conversion, and VOC insights through SuperAgent. It continuously improves user trust and loyalty to the brand, turning visibility into actual sales, and realizing the connection of user journeys and full-link conversion attribution.

Tian Minglei said that the next-generation omnichannel SuperAgent will be able to achieve "autopilot-style" placement: users only need to set the total budget and goals, and SuperAgent will handle the rest, including strategy formulation, cross-media placement, bidding, dynamic adjustments, and analytical optimization.

Joining Hands with Ecosystem Partners to Build a New Future of Intelligent Marketing

At AIMC, AIMarX set an ecosystem exhibition area, gathering global ecosystem partners from fields such as 3C technology, e-commerce retail, intelligent technology, AIGC applications, and brand global expansion. It presented AIMarX's value symbiosis driven by SuperAgent.

AIMarX will continue to deepen its global strategy, work hand in hand with more partners, and build a new marketing ecosystem of omnichannel intelligence and shared prosperity.