DSCVR Rolls Out Major Updates, Advancing Its Vision As An AI-Powered Market Explorer

MENAFN - GetNews)DSCVR has rolled out a series of major product updates, marking a significant step forward in its evolution as an AI-powered market explorer for prediction markets. The releases deliver on the platform's commitment to help users move beyond market discovery and toward clearer, more confident decision-making.

As prediction markets such as Polymarket and Kalshi continue to scale, access is no longer the bottleneck. Interpretation is. DSCVR's latest updates directly address this gap by focusing on pricing transparency, AI-driven analysis, and cross-market comparability - turning market signals into actionable insight.

Integrated Kalshi: Bringing Transparency to Market Pricing

DSCVR has integrated Kalshi order book data directly into event views, allowing users to understand where prices come from rather than treating probabilities as opaque outputs surfacing liquidity, market depth, and pricing sources, users can better assess conviction and price quality - especially when comparing similar events across different markets. The result is a clearer foundation for informed decisions.

AI-powered Analysis Interface: Insights Built for Decisions

The platform has also optimized its AI-powered analysis interface, shifting from long-form descriptions to concise, decision-oriented insights. The redesigned quick-question panel now organizes analysis into three sections:



Background Analysis for essential context

Betting Guidance for probability interpretation and risk signals Deep Analysis for detailed reasoning

This structure enables fast evaluation without sacrificing analytical depth.

A Cleaner, More Focused Event Experience

To reduce cognitive friction, DSCVR introduced a Full Page event view, expanding key details into a dedicated layout. Enhanced filters - including Volume, Probability, Ending Soon, Market, and Status - allow users to customize how they discover and prioritize events based on their decision style.

Cross-Market Comparison, One Interface

By aligning categories across Polymarket and Kalshi, DSCVR enables side-by-side viewing of related events from multiple markets. This cross-market structure positions DSCVR as an aggregation and reasoning layer, making pricing differences and sentiment shifts immediately visible.

Together, these updates signal a clear direction. DSCVR is building beyond discovery, delivering practical decision support through AI, transparency, and thoughtful interface design. In a market defined by probabilities, clarity is the real advantage.