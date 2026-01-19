Futurizta Tech Launches Pixy GO 2 Wireless Power Bank At CES 2026

MENAFN - GetNews)Futurizta Tech today announced the launch of Pixy GO 2, the latest wireless power bank in its compact and powerful, unveiled at. Designed to offer maximum versatility in a minimal form factor, Pixy GO 2 combines wireless charging, built-in cable convenience, and multi-device support into one of the smallest 10,000mAh power banks in its category.

Pixy GO 2 is engineered to deliver the best of both wired and wireless charging. It features MagSafe-compatible wireless charging for iPhone users, alongside a built-in USB-C cable for fast, hassle-free wired charging without the need to carry extra cables. An additional USB-C port allows Pixy GO 2 to charge up to three devices simultaneously, making it a true all-in-one power solution for daily carry and travel.







3-in-1 Wireless Charging in a Compact Design

One of Pixy GO 2's standout features is its 3-in-1 wireless charging capability, allowing users to wirelessly charge an iPhone, Apple Watch or AirPods. This makes Pixy GO 2 especially suited for Apple users who want a single, compact device to power their entire everyday ecosystem.







Despite its multi-device capability, Pixy GO 2 maintains the Pixy Series' signature focus on compactness. With a 10,000mAh battery capacity, it delivers extended power while remaining pocket-friendly - reinforcing Futurizta Tech's claim that Pixy GO 2 is among the smallest power banks of its kind.

Smart Display and Built-In Stand for Everyday Use

Pixy GO 2 features a larger TFT display that provides real-time information on output charging speed and remaining battery level, giving users clear visibility into their power usage at a glance.







The device also includes a built-in kickstand, allowing smartphones to be propped up while charging. This enables hands-free use for video calls, content viewing, or navigation - adding everyday practicality beyond charging alone.

“Pixy GO 2 was designed to remove compromises,” said Nigel, Co-Founder of Futurizta Tech.“It combines wireless convenience, built-in cable reliability, and multi-device charging into a form factor that stays compact and travel-friendly. It's power designed around how people actually use their devices.”

Available Now

Pixy GO 2 is being showcased at CES 2026 and is available now through Futurizta Tech's official website at .

About Futurizta Tech

Futurizta Tech is a lifestyle technology company focused on designing compact, multifunctional hardware that simplifies modern life. Through product lines such as the Pixy Series, Futurizta Tech continues to redefine portable power with thoughtful design and real-world functionality.

For updates follow Futurizta Tech on Instagram @futuriztatech