CE-LINK Unveils Next-Generation Cameras Station KIT, All-In-One Smart Security Hub For Modern Homes

CE-LINK, a global leader in smart security solutions, has officially launched its next-generation Cameras Station KIT. Combining local storage, high-speed connectivity, AI-powered recognition, and multi-camera management, the Cameras Station KIT delivers a seamless, reliable, and scalable smart security center for today's households.

The Cameras Station KIT features a fully wireless connection design, eliminating the need for network cables or a complex setup. Users can complete installation in minutes by powering on the device and pairing it with compatible surveillance cameras. Measuring 113.5×70×141.5mm and weighing only 416g, it fits easily into any home environment. The plug-and-play design also allows users to expand or reposition their security layout without technical effort.

Equipped with dual-band Wi-Fi 6 (2.4GHz and 5GHz), the Cameras Station KIT delivers high-speed, low-latency, and interference-resistant performance to ensure smooth and reliable transmission of surveillance footage. It supports camera connectivity up to 200 meters with four channels and 150 meters with six channels, providing strong coverage across multi-story homes, yards, garages, and outdoor areas.

A standout feature of the Cameras Station KIT is its built-in local AI processing. Analyzing video streams directly on the device enables real-time facial recognition (up to 50 faces), pet detection, and vehicle recognition. This intelligent event filtering reduces false alerts caused by lighting changes, wind, or non-relevant motion. Compared to cloud-based solutions, on-premises AI processing delivers faster response times, stronger data privacy, and consistent performance regardless of network conditions. This approach greatly improves the overall reliability and user experience of the security system.

The Cameras Station KIT supports simultaneous connection and recording for up to 10 cameras, making it easy to monitor multiple areas throughout the home. Users can view crystal-clear panoramic footage through local HDMI output (up to 4K@30Hz) or remotely access live views, recordings, and device controls via the App. Whether users are at home or away, they can stay informed with real-time updates for 24/7 protection.

For storage, the Cameras Station KIT supports up to 16TB of HDD or SSD capacity and up to 512GB of TF card storage, allowing long-term retention of high-resolution video. All recordings are stored locally, giving users full control of their data while eliminating recurring cloud subscription fees. Local storage also ensures faster retrieval, enhanced privacy protection, and uninterrupted access to video recordings.

About CE-LINK

Founded in 2004, CE-LINK is a leading OEM and ODM manufacturer specializing in smart security solutions. With 20 years of precision manufacturing experience and a strong focus on innovation, quality, and sustainability, CE-LINK delivers advanced surveillance products and customized services to global partners, empowering brands to meet evolving security needs with reliable, high-performance solutions.

