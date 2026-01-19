MMEETT Introduces AI Business Card At CES, Redefining Professional Information Exchange

MENAFN - GetNews)At CES 2026, emerging AI hardware company MMEETT introduced what it describes as an AI Business Card - a contactless, AI-enabled social interface designed to rethink how professionals exchange information in real-world settings.







Picture Description: Visitors gather at MMEETT's booth during CES 2026 in Las Vegas, where the company demonstrated its AI Business Card in live, real-world use.

Rather than functioning as a traditional printed card, the device serves as a smart, physical gateway for near-instant information exchange. With a simple tap, users can transfer personal or corporate profiles, websites, presentations, and social media links directly to another person's phone, without requiring the recipient to download an app.

MMEETT positions itself among the early companies defining the AI business card category, an area that remains largely undeveloped within the broader AI hardware landscape.

Redefining Professional Exchange

The credit-card-sized device integrates an embedded NFC sensor that enables contactless, tap-to-share interaction. Instead of displaying fixed printed information, the card acts as a dynamic content hub, allowing users to update and distribute materials in real time.







Picture Description: MMEETT's product display at CES 2026 highlights its AI Business Card alongside other AI hardware concepts presented at the show.

During live demonstrations at CES, visitors accessed structured personal profiles, PDFs, images, Q&A content, and external links - including international social platforms - through a single interaction. The emphasis, company representatives said, is on reducing friction in professional introductions while expanding the depth of information shared at first contact.

Layered on top of this core exchange experience are AI-powered capabilities such as real-time transcription, multilingual translation, and automated structuring of meeting conversations. These features extend the card's utility beyond initial contact, supporting ongoing communication in multilingual and cross-border business environments.







Picture Description: Attendees interact with the AI Business Card at MMEETT's booth, accessing digital profiles and shared content through a tap-based exchange.

Early Market Signals at CES

MMEETT arrived at CES with a working product already in circulation rather than a concept demonstration. According to the company, on-site inventory sold out on the first day of the exhibition.

Over the course of the show, the company reported confirmed expressions of interest from enterprise and international distribution partners across multiple regions.

A Measured Entry into AI Hardware

In contrast to many CES launches centered on long-term roadmaps, MMEETT emphasized immediate, real-world application. The company said it plans to expand international availability of the AI Business Card gradually through regional partners, opting for controlled rollout rather than rapid mass-market deployment.

In a year marked by ambitious AI claims, MMEETT's CES debut suggested a restrained proposition - framing AI hardware not as spectacle, but as infrastructure quietly embedded into everyday professional interaction.

To learn more, visit

For any inquiry, email...