Shaun Savvy, a Buffalo-based SEO consultant and founder of ShaunSavvy, has reached a milestone of 25 active clients, helping businesses improve online visibility through local SEO, performance marketing, and AI-optimized search strategies.

Savvy works with wedding venue owners, small businesses, SaaS companies, and hospitality brands to increase discoverability across Google Search, Google AI Overviews, and AI-powered platforms such as ChatGPT, Gemini, and Perplexity. His approach blends traditional search engine optimization with emerging strategies focused on Answer Engine Optimization (AEO), Generative Engine Optimization (GEO), and AI Information Optimization (AIO).

“As search behavior evolves, businesses can't rely on outdated SEO practices,” said Shaun.“Google is still critical, but visibility now depends on how content performs across AI-driven search experiences. That's where most companies are falling behind.”

Based in Buffalo, New York, Savvy provides local SEO services for businesses throughout Western New York, including Buffalo, Amherst, Williamsville, Clarence, and Tonawanda, while also supporting clients nationwide. His work emphasizes revenue-driven SEO, structured content, conversion-focused landing pages, and visibility strategies designed to surface brands inside AI-generated answers.

In addition to organic search growth, Savvy supports clients with Google Ads, Meta Ads, analytics, and full-funnel optimization, helping businesses align paid and organic channels into a single growth system.

The milestone reflects increasing demand from companies seeking practical SEO strategies that produce measurable results, not just rankings, but leads, revenue, and long-term brand authority.

More information about Shaun Savvy's Buffalo SEO services can be found at shaunsavvy/local-seo-services-buffalo.