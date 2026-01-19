Manhattan 1031 Exchange Lawyer Natalia Sishodia Explains Holding Period Requirements For Tax-Deferred Property Exchanges

MANHATTAN, NY - Real estate investors seeking to defer capital gains taxes through 1031 exchanges often ask how long they must hold property before selling, but the Internal Revenue Code does not prescribe a specific minimum holding period. Manhattan 1031 exchange lawyer Natalia Sishodia of Sishodia PLLC ( ) explains the IRS requirements for demonstrating investment intent and how the safe harbor rules provide clarity for dwelling units.

According to Manhattan 1031 exchange lawyer Natalia Sishodia, the controlling requirement is that both the relinquished property and the replacement property be held for productive use in a trade or business or for investment, rather than acquired or held primarily for personal use. The IRS evaluates each exchange on a case-by-case basis, examining the totality of circumstances to determine whether property was held for investment purposes.

Manhattan 1031 exchange lawyer Natalia Sishodia notes that investment intent carries more weight than time alone. "The IRS investigates exchanges by examining rental income, depreciation deductions, property management expenses, and how the property is actually used," Sishodia explains. "Holding a property for two years while generating rental income and claiming depreciation provides strong evidence of investment intent if the IRS audits the exchange."

For Manhattan investors managing commercial properties in Midtown or multifamily buildings on the Upper East Side, maintaining detailed records of rental income, expenses, and property management activities strengthens their position. Properties in high-value markets like Manhattan often appreciate quickly, which makes documenting intent even more critical. Filing tax returns showing rental activity for two consecutive years provides solid documentation that supports the investment purpose.

Sishodia emphasizes that the safe harbor rules provide a clear path to demonstrate investment intent and protect investors from IRS challenges. Under Revenue Procedure 2008-16, the safe harbor applies to dwelling units and provides that the IRS will not challenge whether the dwelling unit is held for investment for 1031 purposes if qualifying use standards are met. For replacement dwelling-unit property, this includes being owned for at least 24 months immediately after the exchange and meeting the 14-day minimum fair-rental requirement along with personal-use limits during each of the two 12-month periods after the exchange.

"Following the safe harbor rules removes the uncertainty that comes with the vague sufficient period of time standard," notes Sishodia. "If investors meet these specific requirements, the IRS will not challenge whether they held the property for investment purposes regarding the holding period."

The firm also addresses the five-year rule that applies when investors want to convert a property acquired through a 1031 exchange into a primary residence. This rule combines Section 1031 deferral with Section 121 capital gains exclusion available to homeowners. Under Section 121, individuals can exclude up to $250,000 of capital gains, or $500,000 for married couples filing jointly, when selling a primary residence. However, if the property was acquired through a 1031 exchange, investors must wait five years before selling to claim the Section 121 exclusion and must live in the property as their primary residence for at least two of those five years.

Sishodia points out that the 1031 exchange process includes strict deadlines that cannot be missed. The 45-day identification period begins when investors close on the sale of the relinquished property, and they must identify potential replacement properties in writing to their qualified intermediary within this window. The 180-day exchange period also starts when the relinquished property sells, and investors must close on the replacement property within 180 days or by the due date of their tax return for the year in which they sold the relinquished property, whichever comes first.

"The IRS states the 45-day and 180-day limits generally cannot be extended except in the case of presidentially declared disasters," Sishodia advises. "Missing a deadline typically results in the gain becoming taxable, which is why working with experienced legal counsel helps investors meet these tight deadlines."

For related party exchanges, Section 1031(f) of the Internal Revenue Code requires both the investor and the related party to hold the exchanged properties for at least two years. If either party disposes of their property within two years, the IRS will disqualify the entire exchange. Related parties include family members such as siblings, spouses, ancestors, and lineal descendants, as well as entities where investors own more than 50% of the stock, membership interests, or capital or profit interests.

New York State follows federal tax rules for 1031 exchanges, allowing investors to defer state capital gains taxes when exchanges qualify under federal law. However, if an exchange fails to meet federal requirements, investors will owe New York state income tax on the capital gains in addition to federal taxes. Combined with federal capital gains taxes, the total tax cost of a failed exchange can be substantial for Manhattan property owners.

For Manhattan investors working with properties in areas like Tribeca, Hudson Yards, and the Financial District, the fast-paced commercial real estate market requires experienced legal guidance to meet IRS requirements while negotiating competitive deals. Proper planning and documentation protect tax benefits and help investors build wealth through strategic property exchanges.

About Sishodia PLLC:

Sishodia PLLC is a Manhattan-based law firm focused on real estate transactions and 1031 tax-deferred exchanges throughout New York City. Led by attorney Natalia Sishodia, the firm serves property owners, investors, and business clients with experience in high-value real estate matters, cross-border planning, and wealth strategies. For consultations, call (833) 616-4646.

Embeds:

Youtube Video:

GMB:

Email and website

Email:...

Website: