Digital Marketing Expert Tony Hayes Exposes DA92 SEO Opportunity And $75K/Month Agency Blueprint In Latest Newsletter

PATTAYA, THAILAND - January 19, 2026 - Digital marketing strategist Tony Hayes has released his latest newsletter edition documenting 15 actionable business opportunities currently available to entrepreneurs and agency owners, including a newly relaunched Domain Authority 92 website providing immediate SEO advantages and a documented case study of an agency scaling to $75,000 per month using an unconventional pricing model.

The newsletter edition, titled "15 videos you need to watch before this window closes," provides detailed analysis of time-sensitive opportunities across SEO, content marketing, agency operations, and artificial intelligence applications. Each strategy includes a four-paragraph summary, 25 key takeaways, and step-by-step implementation checklists designed to bridge the gap between information consumption and practical execution.

Featured Opportunities Include:

The centerpiece analysis focuses on Digg's recent relaunch with a clean slate, creating what Hayes describes as "the biggest SEO opportunity since Reddit's early days." The platform currently maintains a Domain Authority of 92 while allowing registration of single-word usernames and new community creation, potentially offering immediate ranking advantages for early adopters.

Additional featured content includes documentation of a website sale for $34,000 where 50% of the content was AI-generated, challenging conventional assumptions about AI content monetization. The seller used specific workflow techniques to pass both AI detection and readability scoring systems.

The newsletter also breaks down an agency model achieving $75,000 monthly revenue by selling low-cost websites ($500) as entry points, then upselling ongoing marketing services at $2,000 per month. This "Trojan Horse" approach prioritizes relationship-building over high initial transaction values.

Algorithm Changes and Platform Updates:

Hayes's analysis includes coverage of significant platform algorithm changes affecting marketers in 2026, particularly LinkedIn's shift away from "how-to" educational content toward personal narrative storytelling. According to the newsletter, reach for traditional educational carousels has declined significantly as the platform's algorithm now prioritizes "how I" content over "how-to" approaches.

The edition also covers Google's local search algorithm evolution, which now operates as what Google internally calls a "Contextual Multi-Arm Bandit" system-functioning more like a recommendation engine than traditional search ranking. This represents a fundamental shift in local SEO strategy requirements.

Artificial Intelligence Developments:

Current AI developments featured in the newsletter include Anthropic's release of "Claude Co-work," which enables AI systems to access file systems, organize directories, and execute commands-representing the first practical implementation of "Agentic AI" for consumer applications.

Google's Gemini has also launched "Personal Intelligence" features that access users' Photos, Gmail, and Drive accounts to answer questions based on personal data, while new image generation systems are producing photorealistic images in under 0.5 seconds on consumer hardware.

Implementation-Focused Approach:

Hayes emphasizes the newsletter's focus on execution over information consumption. "Information without action is just entertainment," Hayes states in the newsletter. "I didn't curate this list for your entertainment. I curated it so you could build something."

Each of the 15 featured videos includes comprehensive implementation documentation designed to eliminate the gap between watching content and executing strategies. The supplementary implementation package provides tactical guidance for immediate application.

About Tony Hayes:

Tony Hayes operates multiple AI-powered marketing automation businesses from Thailand, including Channel Content Pilot, SEO Sneakies, PageTycoon, and RankMesh. He publishes the Daily Growth Signals newsletter featuring curated marketing strategies with complete implementation packages. Hayes specializes in identifying emerging marketing opportunities before mainstream adoption, emphasizing speed of execution as a key competitive advantage.