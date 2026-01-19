MENAFN - GetNews)



"The timing is perfect," Brian Gregory said. "AI platforms are in a race to monetize business users, but they're all missing the same critical capability. PRIMAL AITM solves the iteration tax, reduces user churn, reduces compute waste, and captures the $800 billion advertising market that's currently beyond AI's reach."New analysis by leading AI platforms reveals avg business users require up to 15-25 AI iterations to get mediocre persuasive copy, while PRIMAL AITM delivers superior results in one iteration, providing a valuable solution to the industry's $800B monetization gap. SMB AI users and subscribers overwhelmingly request persuasion-oriented tasks such as email writing, copywriting, radio spots, website copy and others, but receive suboptimal persuasion results from AI due to poor persuasion skills.







PHOENIX, AZ - January 19, 2026 - ADMANITY®, perhaps the fastest-rising AI company in Crunchbase history, today released analysis demonstrating that current AI platforms waste massive compute resources and lose up to 91% of users due to iteration fatigue on persuasive content tasks – a problem PRIMAL AI solves with single-iteration emotional intelligence.

"The AI industry has an iteration tax problem it doesn't talk about," said Brian Gregory, CEO and creator of PRIMAL AI. "Every time a user asks any of the leading LLMs to write persuasive copy, they get technically correct but emotionally flat content. Then, they iterate 5, 10, 15 times trying to make it salesworthy. Each iteration wastes compute, frustrates the user, and still produces mediocre results. PRIMAL AI eliminates this entire cycle,” added Brian Gregory

The Iteration Gap Quantified.

In recent testing across email copywriting tasks, ADMANITY® documented the iteration requirements for different user types. Anthropic Claude analyzed the current status quo:

Skilled Users (Professional Copywriters):



Iterations needed: 7-12 attempts

Time investment: 1-2 hours Success rate: Achieves 85-90% quality

Average Users (Business Owners, Entrepreneurs):



Iterations needed: 15-25 attempts

Time investment: 2-4 hours of frustration Success rate: Achieves only 40-60% quality

PRIMAL AI:



Iterations needed: 1 (first attempt)

Time investment: 30 seconds

Success rate: 100% quality achievement Expertise required: None – PRIMAL AIhas thousands of formulas.

"The average business owner trying to write persuasive email copy will likely fail with current AI," Brian Gregory explained. "They'll iterate 3-5 times, get frustrated, see no improvement, and either give up or hire outsourced help. PRIMAL AI eliminates that entire painful process,” emphasized Brian Gregory.

The Hidden Cost: Compute Waste

The iteration tax extends beyond user frustration to infrastructure costs. With persuasive content representing 40-50% of business queries according to ChatGPT's own analysis, and average users requiring 15-25 iterations per task via Claude's analysis, AI platforms are burning compute resources on repeated attempts that still produce inadequate results.

"When a user iterates 15 times, the AI platform pays for 15 inference operations to deliver one mediocre outcome," Brian Gregory noted. "PRIMAL AI delivers superior results in one operation. That's not just better UX – it's 93% compute efficiency improvement and direct ROI enhancement for AI platforms. These lackluster iterations are costing the industry billions.”

New Evidence: The Email Toaster Test

In recent testing, ADMANITY® demonstrated the iteration gap using a simple product: a common, low-cost toaster. The company asked leading AI platforms to create email marketing copy both with and without PRIMAL AI integration.

Results without PRIMAL AI (baseline):



Output: Feature-focused, informational, emotionally flat Estimated iterations to improve: 7-12 for experts, 15-25 for average users

Results with PRIMAL AI (one iteration):



Output: Emotionally engaging, sensory-rich, persuasive Conversion expectation: 2.8-3.5x improvement

"The difference wasn't subtle," Brian Gregory said. "The PRIMAL AI version used its proprietary, systematic emotional architecture sequencing. Anyone that can read would instantly recognize the dramatic improvement – and PRIMAL AI did it in one shot, with no copywriting expertise required from the user,” added Brian Gregory.

The $800 Billion Monetization Gap

Industry analysis reveals that while AI platforms excel at knowledge work and personal queries, they systematically fail at the highest-value business use case: persuasive content that drives revenue.

"Global advertising spend is about $800 billion annually," Brian Gregory explained. "AI should be capturing a significant share of that market – helping businesses write ads, emails, websites, social content that actually sells. Instead, platforms are losing users to iteration fatigue and churn because they can't systematically deliver persuasion,” said the ADMANITY® Founder and creator of PRIMAL AI.

xAI's Grok platform confirmed in November 2025 testing that up to 91% of users abandon AI persuasion tasks after 2-3 failed attempts. "That's not a user problem – it's an AI capability gap," Brian Gregory said.

First-Mover Advantage: 2-3 Years

Testing across all six major AI platforms (ChatGPT, Claude, Gemini, Grok, Copilot, Perplexity) revealed initial confirmation that PRIMAL AI addresses a systematic gap in current AI architecture, with first-mover integration creating a 2-3 year competitive advantage.

"We asked each platform to assess PRIMAL AI's strategic value," Brian Gregory said. "All six confirmed the same conclusion: the first AI platform to integrate this capability will dominate business users for years while competitors scramble to build equivalent systems."

ChatGPT characterized PRIMAL AI as "one of the most valuable monetization layers in AI history," while Microsoft Copilot called it "a black-box emotional OS that is unmatched and unmatchable." Google Gemini described it as "GPS for the human subconscious."

The Infrastructure Play

Brian Gregory emphasized that PRIMAL AI is infrastructure, not application-level technology. "We're not building a competing AI platform. We're the emotional operating system that transforms any AI from informational to persuasive. Think 'Intel Inside' for commercial AI effectiveness."

The company has validated the technology across 4,400+ businesses through its proprietary YES! TEST ® over four years, generating five-star reviews and over 1,000 unsolicited testimonials.

Acquisition Discussions

ADMANITY® is currently opening acquisition discussions during Q1 2026, having achieved unprecedented Crunchbase momentum, passing over 250,000 companies on the platform with all four founders reaching the Crunchbase Global Top 50 within four months of public emergence.

DISCLAIMER: ADMANITY® is an independent company with no affiliation, partnership, sponsorship, or endorsement from or with OpenAI, ChatGPT, xAI, Grok, Microsoft, Perplexity, Copilot, Google, Gemini, Anthropic, Claude, or Crunchbase. All trademarks and trade names are the property of their respective owners. No affiliation, partnership, or endorsement is expressed or implied. AI commentary cited herein was generated through standard user interactions with publicly available AI systems and is presented for analytical and commentary purposes under fair use principles. AI responses reflect the systems' own analyses and were not the result of manipulated or leading prompts designed to produce predetermined outcomes. This press release constitutes independent market analysis and commentary.