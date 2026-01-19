MENAFN - Newsfile Corp) Water Damage Company, CAT 3 Recovery, Expands into a New Fort Myers Location, Strengthening Disaster Response Coverage CAT 3 Recovery announces its expansion into Fort Myers, Florida, with a new location to improve regional access to disaster restoration and emergency response services.

Fort Myers, Florida--(Newsfile Corp. - January 19, 2026) - CAT 3 Recovery has opened a new location in Fort Myers, Florida, marking a continued step in the company's long-term strategy to expand its service footprint across the state. This expansion aims to improve the availability and delivery of restoration services in a region frequently affected by severe weather and environmental events.

The addition of the Fort Myers office allows CAT 3 Recovery to increase its operational presence in Southwest Florida. This location was selected following internal planning that considered factors such as regional demand, service coverage needs, and logistical efficiency. With this expansion, the mold removal experts in Fort Myers are positioned to better assist homeowners and businesses facing urgent restoration needs after storm-related or water damage events.

Establishing a base in Fort Myers enables the Fort Myer's most trusted water damage company to deploy crews and equipment more quickly across the surrounding area. Reducing response time is a key objective for the company, particularly in situations where delays could lead to further property damage or increased health risks. By operating locally, CAT 3 Recovery aims to streamline support and improve coordination during emergency calls.

Internally, the opening of this location represents a milestone in scaling operations while maintaining consistent service standards. The expansion supports alignment across teams and enhances infrastructure planning to meet both immediate and long-term restoration demands in the region.

CAT 3 Recovery's growth strategy remains focused on identifying underserved areas and building the capacity to deliver reliable service. The Fort Myers launch reflects the company's broader commitment to providing structured, regionally tailored solutions without compromising on safety or response quality.

As the Fort Myers office begins operations, CAT 3 Recovery will offer the same services available at its existing Florida locations. These include water damage services, mold removal, and fire damage repair, along with additional recovery and cleanup support for residential and commercial properties.

About CAT 3 Recovery

CAT 3 Recovery is a Florida-based disaster restoration company providing emergency response and property recovery services for residential and commercial clients. The company specializes in water damage restoration, mold remediation, fire and smoke damage repair, storm recovery, and biohazard cleanup. With a focus on fast response times, dependable service, and comprehensive damage assessment, CAT 3 Recovery helps restore properties safely and efficiently. The team works closely with property owners and insurance providers to manage restoration from start to finish, ensuring minimal disruption and clear communication throughout the process. CAT 3 Recovery serves communities across Fort Myers, Clewiston, Lehigh Acres, and beyond.

Name

CAT 3 Recovery

Contact name

Nino Espinoza

Contact phone

(239) 310-2638

Contact address

13460 Rickenbacker Pkwy

City

Fort Myers

State

FL

Zip

33913

Country

United States

Url



