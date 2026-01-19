Davos 2024: India Can Export Cost-Effective AI Healthcare, Says Soni

India's AI Healthcare Opportunity

Executive Director of the Soni Group of Hospitals, Mohit Soni, noted that India has a beautiful healthcare ecosystem and stated that there is an oppurtunity for India to integrate AI to create something very cost-effective that can be exported anywhere in the world.

Speaking to ANI on the sidelines of the 56th World Economic Forum in Davos,, Mohit Soni said, "I came here on behalf of my company, Transformer Neural Scan Quest AI (TNSQ AI). We are essentially world-record-holding CT and MRI scan specialists who, over the past 14 years, have served approximately 30 lakh patients with high-quality CT and MRI scans...Everybody is looking at the USA when it comes to AI. But we have an opportunity: India has a beautiful healthcare ecosystem, and we can use AI to combine it with the healthcare ecosystem to create something very powerful and cost-effective that can be exported to anyone in the world. "I am here with world leaders to provide access to two-thirds of the world's population that does not have access to CT scans, so we can ensure that the people of India, as well as other people abroad, can powerfully access CT and MRI scan technology..."

AI to Reduce Costs and Boost Productivity

He also highlighted the inadequate number of radiologists available for a country like India with a 1.5 billion population "AI has three dramatic improvements that it can do. Number one, it can reduce costs. If you're doing a regular MRI, it takes 45 minutes. But with an AI MRI, you can do the MRI in 10 minutes, which means you can do five times the number of patients on the same machine, allowing you to dramatically reduce cost...For a country of 1.5 billion people, we have barely 20,000 radiologists. AI can help radiologists improve precision and productivity, delivering high-quality care to the people of the country. With those same AI algorithms, we can export them to the world to provide that access to everybody globally..."

India's Strong Presence at Davos

Over 100 Indian CEOs are in Davos, including Mukesh Ambani (Reliance), N Chandrasekaran (Tata Sons), Sunil Bharti Mittal (Bharti Enterprises), Sanjiv Bajaj (Bajaj Group), and Nandan Nilekani (Infosys). They are meeting with global investors, sovereign funds, and multinational CEOs to secure long-term capital flows.

The combined presence of central government, state governments, and top corporate leaders makes this the most comprehensive Indian outreach at Davos to date. It signals a shift from "potential" to "present" in the global economic narrative, aiming to convert dialogue into concrete investments and partnerships. (ANI)

