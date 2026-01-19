Bionit Labs Launches Adam's Hand For Humanoids And Service Robots

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Real-world dexterity for Physical AI now accessible to robotics integrators









Image by BionIT Labs

SOLETO, Italy, Jan. 19, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- BionIT Labs, a pioneer in human-machine interfaces, today announced that Adam's Hand for Physical AI systems is now available for integration with robotics platforms, closing a long-standing gap between artificial intelligence and the physical world. The announcement follows a debut at CES 2026, where Adam's Hand demonstrated advanced dexterity on two humanoid robots.

While BionIT Labs' roots are in advanced prosthetics, the company has evolved Adam's Hand from assistive medical devices to AI-native robotic dexterity infrastructure. The platform delivers what Physical AI has been missing: high-fidelity, real-world manipulation data paired with proven, human-scale hardware.

“AI can reason, plan, and predict, but without dexterity, it cannot act,” said Giovanni Zappatore, Founder and CEO of BionIT Labs.“Dexterity is the missing link. Without embodied intelligence, Physical AI cannot scale. Adam's Hand is designed from the ground up to bring AI into contact with the real world.”

BionIT Labs supports robotics manufacturers, research groups, and system integrators as an integration partner, focusing on applied testing and performance validation in real operating conditions.

At CES 2026, Adam's Hand was showcased on:



Robee R, an industrial humanoid developed with STMicroelectronics, demonstrating robust functional grip and operational reliability in real-world scenarios. Robee M, a medical humanoid featured at the Intel booth, demonstrating safe and natural human-robot interaction.

Watch Adam's Hand in action as it interacts naturally with the world:

“Prosthetics and robotics share the same non-negotiable constraints,” added Zappatore.“You need dexterity you can rely on, sensing that remains stable over time, maintenance aligned with real-world operation, and hardware engineered for continuous use. Embodied intelligence exposes these constraints immediately, and our technology has been built where failure is not an option.”

All robotics work at BionIT Labs follows the same safety, ethics, and compliance standards established in medical-device development, including human-centered design and responsible handling of human-related data.

Adam's Hand for Physical AI systems is available now for robotics integration projects, including proof-of-concept deployments and collaborative development programs.

For more information, visit

About BionIT Labs

BionIT Labs already established in the prosthetic field, develops advanced human-machine interfaces and robotics solutions. Its flagship product, Adam's Hand, brings real-world dexterity to humanoid and service robots.

Media Contact:

Cristina Longo

Marketing & Communication Manager

+39 3933800324

...



A photo accompanying this announcement is available at

A video accompanying this announcement is available at