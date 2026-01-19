NMDC Infra Acquires 51% Stake In Spain's Lantania Aguas

NMDC Group on Monday announced that its wholly owned subsidiary, NMDC Infra signed a strategic acquisition agreement to create a leading global player in the water sector.

Under the agreement, NMDC Infra will acquire 51% of Lantania Aguas, Grupo Lantania's subsidiary, specialized in desalination, water treatment, and purification projects, while the Spanish Group will retain the remaining 49% of the company. Lantania Aguas, which will operate under the new name, Lantania NMDC Water, post completion of the acquisition, will retain its current management team. The completion of the transaction is subject to customary regulatory approvals.

Given the current challenges posed by water scarcity and the need for effective solutions and management of resources, both companies have joined forces in a move that strengthens their shared commitment to providing effective solutions for one of the most critical needs of communities worldwide.

Lantania NMDC Water will combine NMDC's commercial and technical capabilities with Lantania's experience, credentials, and expertise in desalination, wastewater treatment, and water reuse, as well as in large-scale industrial projects, to create a leading global operator in water infrastructure. The rebranded company, Lantania NMDC Water, will comprise over 300 professionals, and a current project backlog totaling more than AED 2 billion spread across several countries, a solid foundation that supports its growth outlook. Under the agreement, the company will operate under a joint management structure that will enable the company to strengthen its technological, financial, and operational capacity, boosting its presence in strategic markets such as the Middle East, North Africa, Southeast Asia, South Asia, Europe and Latin America.

Eng. Yasser Zaghloul, Group CEO, NMDC Group, said:“This acquisition marks NMDC Group's first entry to the European market as we are set to export UAE-grown capabilities and scale to complement Lantania's proven expertise. It also aligns with our strategy of expanding and diversifying NMDC Infra's portfolio offering across many of the world's most dynamic industries and markets. NMDC Group has long recognized the global challenges posed to water, and through Lantania NMDC Water, we affirm our commitment to harness innovation and advanced solutions to a more sustainable future.”

Federico Ávila, Chairman and CEO of the Lantania Group, said:“This alliance marks a milestone in the history of our company and a turning point for Lantania Aguas. NMDC Group's technical and commercial strength, combined with Lantania's engineering capabilities and experience in this market, will enable us to jointly undertake major projects and establish a global benchmark in sustainable water solutions. We share the same vision, focused on promoting innovation, energy efficiency, and sustainability in each of our projects, contributing in a tangible way to global water security.”

NMDC Group remains committed to the execution of its strategy, as this acquisition marks the Group's first business venture in Europe, and the addition of water desalination and wastewater EPC to a diverse range of services under NMDC Infra, mirroring the Group's efforts to expand its service offering across all its verticals.