Universities Edge Closer To Leaving X

MENAFN - The Arabian Post) Pressure is building on academic institutions across the United Kingdom to reassess their presence on X, as concerns over platform governance, content moderation and reputational risk sharpen following a series of controversies linked to the social media network owned by Elon Musk. Data tracking institutional behaviour suggests higher education may be nearing a decisive shift, with more universities poised to disengage than remain active.

Debate over academic engagement with X has intensified after disclosures about misuse of the platform's generative artificial intelligence tool, Grok, which has been shown to produce manipulated and explicit imagery. These revelations prompted scrutiny from Ofcom and led ministers to signal that X could face tighter oversight under online safety rules, including the possible loss of its ability to self-regulate in the UK. The prospect of regulatory intervention has heightened anxieties among universities that rely on public trust and ethical credibility.

Universities, however, have proved more reluctant than other academic bodies to disengage. Monitoring of more than 140 UK institutions over the past year shows a steady but cautious withdrawal. While publishers, learned societies and professional bodies have departed in larger numbers, more than half of universities surveyed continue to post or maintain visible accounts. Communications officials cite audience reach and legacy follower counts accumulated over many years as key reasons for staying, alongside fears of losing influence in public debate.

Yet the balance is shifting. Updated datasets compiled for a higher education social media conference in December indicate that the sector is approaching a tipping point. If around a dozen more universities cease activity or formally announce an exit, institutions off X would outnumber those still active. Some analysts argue this threshold may already have been crossed, with inactive accounts masking the scale of withdrawal.

Migration to alternative platforms has been uneven. Bluesky and Threads have attracted the most attention, but many institutional accounts appear underdeveloped. Dozens of university-branded profiles on Bluesky exist without posts, biographies or verification links, raising questions about authenticity and strategic intent. Similar patterns are visible on Threads, where several university accounts were created automatically via Instagram but left dormant.

This tentative approach has consequences. Sparse or inactive profiles undermine efforts to“own content” and manage institutional reputation, principles long emphasised in digital communications strategy. They also expose universities to impersonation risks, a concern that has led many institutions leaving X to retain their accounts rather than delete them outright. Communications advisers note that maintaining a dormant account with a pinned exit message offers protection while signalling a clear shift in policy.

Among institutions that have stepped back, the pattern is strikingly consistent. More than 20 universities have formally quit X, while several dozen have stopped posting altogether. None have returned. Exits have generally been handled carefully, with neutral statements explaining the move and directing audiences to alternative channels. Some universities have gone further, archiving or privatising historical posts to limit future association with the platform.

Data on research dissemination highlights why alternatives are being explored. Activity on Bluesky among researchers has grown steadily since early 2025, with millions of research-related shares recorded, albeit still a small fraction of global academic traffic. X remains larger in absolute terms, but the proportion of scholarly content has declined sharply as overall posting volumes have ballooned. Threads, by contrast, offers scale through its link to Instagram's user base, estimated at hundreds of millions of monthly users, making it attractive for student recruitment rather than research exchange.

The broader lesson for universities is about dependency. X has become a case study in the fragility of relying on technology companies for continuity in communication and knowledge sharing. Strategic alignment decisions made by platform owners can quickly alter the environment in which institutions operate, leaving universities with limited leverage beyond withdrawal.

