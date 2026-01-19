Bel Group Invests €150M In Egypt To Expand Production, Modernize Facilities

MENAFN - Daily News Egypt) Bel Group has reinforced its commitment to Egypt with nearly €150m in investments focused on industrial excellence, digitalization, and advanced production technologies. After more than 28 years in the Egyptian market, the company is strengthening its role as a regional hub while supporting the delivery of healthier, more accessible food for consumers.

The company's 10th of Ramadan facility, covering 28,720 square meters, is central to Bel Group's“two-legs” growth model, which balances sustainability with profitability. A new production line has recently become operational, further positioning Egypt as a strategic export platform serving 19 countries.

The site currently hosts 25 cheese production lines and six packaging machines, underpinned by robust industrial infrastructure, digital operating systems, strict safety protocols, and continuous improvement practices to ensure consistent quality and operational efficiency.

Bel Egypt produces six brands-The Laughing Cow, Kiri Triangles, Regal Picon, Picon, Les Enfants, and Nouvelle Vache-all aligned with the Group's Positive Nutrition approach. Products are portion-controlled to reduce food waste, meet modern consumption habits, and adapt to local nutritional requirements. Selected recipes are fortified with essential micronutrients, including iron, zinc, iodine, and vitamins A or D, in regions where deficiencies exist.

The company employs over 1,500 people in an inclusive workplace promoting diversity and equal opportunity. Its social initiatives include the Enaya healthcare program, digital financial solutions for small shop owners via Fawry, nutrition programs in hospitals and schools in partnership with the Egyptian Food Bank, and the Brighter Future program supporting youth employability through SamuSocial International.

Garo Matossian, Cluster General Manager for Bel Middle East, said Bel Egypt plays a critical role in regional markets and contributes to Egypt's economic development while advancing sustainable food systems. Hany Arram, Regional Director, added that 80% of production is exported, generating €1.4bn over the past 15 years, with 90% of packaging sourced locally.

Environmental sustainability remains a priority, with green energy solutions, a planned wastewater treatment facility, advanced waste management practices, and increased recyclable packaging, in line with Bel Group's global roadmap, according to Plant Director Khaled Attia.

Through these investments and initiatives, Bel Egypt continues to integrate industrial growth, innovation, and social impact, reinforcing its position as a regional leader in the food industry.