Egypt Advances Local Production Of Pneumococcal Vaccine Through VACSERA Partnership
The visit aims to fast-track implementation of a“gap analysis” plan required to activate an existing agreement between VACSERA and GenVax Egypt. The contract focuses on the domestic manufacture of the pneumococcal conjugate vaccine (PCV13) on VACSERA's local production lines.
Discussions were attended by Amir Gouda, commissioner-general of the Egyptian Company for the Production of Sera, Vaccines and Drugs.
Health ministry spokesperson Hossam Abdel Ghaffar said activating the agreement would help meet Egypt's national immunisation requirements through local manufacturing, while also paving the way for expanded vaccine exports to regional and African markets.
He added that the project aligns with Egypt's broader strategy to support Africa in producing at least 60% of its vaccine needs locally, reducing reliance on imports and generating significant economic savings across the continent.
Sherif El-Fil, managing executive director of the holding company, said the parties had agreed to full cooperation between their technical teams to complete the gap analysis as a preparatory step towards full activation of the contract.
El-Fil added that the initiative supports Egypt's strategic goals of localising vaccine production and strengthening health security at both national and regional levels.
