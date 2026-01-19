Bingx Tradfi 24-Hour Trading Volume Surpasses $1 Billion

PANAMA CITY, Jan. 19, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- BingX, a leading crypto exchange and Web3-AI company, today announced a remarkable milestone for its TradFi offerings, achieving a 24-hour trading volume exceeding $1 billion. Among this total, BingX TradFi Gold contributed over $500 million, showcasing strong user interest and active engagement.

Since launching BingX TradFi, an integrated feature that enables trading across a broad range of real-world financial assets, the platform has seen strong adoption. Traders' response highlights the growing appeal of BingX's diversified offering, spanning commodities, forex, stocks, and indices. TradFi Copy Trading has also accelerated, with a single-day peak of $51.84 million in 15 days.

"As the demand for TradFi continues growing, we remain at the forefront of delivering robust products and services that adapt to our users' evolving needs," Vivien Lin, Chief Product Officer at BingX, commented. "Our expanded suite of offerings provides traders with greater choice and broader market access, unlocking new opportunities in a dynamic environment. This achievement in TradFi trading volume is a testament to BingX's strong capability and the trust our users place in us. "

About BingX

Founded in 2018, BingX is a leading crypto exchange and Web3-AI company, serving over 40 million users worldwide. Ranked among the top five global crypto derivatives exchanges and a pioneer of crypto copy trading, BingX addresses the evolving needs of users across all experience levels.

Powered by a comprehensive suite of AI-driven products and services, including futures, spot, copy trading, and TradFi offerings, BingX empowers users with innovative tools designed to enhance performance, confidence, and efficiency.

BingX has been the principal partner of Chelsea FC since 2024, and became the first official crypto exchange partner of Scuderia Ferrari HP in 2026.

For media inquiries, please contact: ...

For more information, please visit:

Disclaimer: This content is provided by the sponsor. The statements, views, and opinions expressed in this content are solely those of the content provider and do not necessarily reflect the views of this media platform or its publisher. We do not endorse, verify, or guarantee the accuracy, completeness, or reliability of any information presented. We do not guarantee any claims, statements, or promises made in this article. This content is for informational purposes only and should not be considered financial, investment, or trading advice. Investing in crypto and mining-related opportunities involves significant risks, including the potential loss of capital. It is possible to lose all your capital. These products may not be suitable for everyone, and you should ensure that you understand the risks involved. Seek independent advice if necessary. Speculate only with funds that you can afford to lose. Readers are strongly encouraged to conduct their own research and consult with a qualified financial advisor before making any investment decisions. Neither the media platform nor the publisher shall be held responsible for any fraudulent activities, misrepresentations, or financial losses arising from the content of this press release. In the event of any legal claims or charges against this article, we accept no liability or responsibility. Globenewswire does not endorse any content on this page.

Legal Disclaimer: This media platform provides the content of this article on an "as-is" basis, without any warranties or representations of any kind, express or implied. We assume no responsibility for any inaccuracies, errors, or omissions. We do not assume any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information presented herein. Any concerns, complaints, or copyright issues related to this article should be directed to the content provider mentioned above.

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at