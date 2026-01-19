403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Putin Holds Phone Talks with Iran’s Pezeshkian
(MENAFN) Russian President Vladimir Putin held a phone conversation with Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian as widespread protests continue to shake Iran, escalating into deadly clashes and raising international concern.
The demonstrations erupted late last month, reportedly sparked by runaway inflation and the rapid collapse of the Iranian rial. What began as public outrage over economic hardship quickly escalated into violent confrontations between protesters and security forces, with reports alleging hundreds of fatalities. Iranian officials have accused the United States and Israel of orchestrating the unrest.
In a statement released Friday, the Kremlin said Pezeshkian “briefed Vladimir Putin on the Iranian government’s sustained efforts to normalize the situation in the country.”
During the call, both leaders emphasized the need to cool tensions, urging the de-escalation of “tensions in Iran and in the region as a whole as soon as possible and resolving any emerging issues via exclusively political and diplomatic means.”
The two presidents also reiterated “their mutual commitment to further strengthening the strategic partnership between Russia and Iran,” with a focus on expanding joint economic initiatives.
Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova reinforced Moscow’s stance this week, stating that Russia “resolutely condemns disruptive foreign interference” in Iran’s internal affairs. She accused unnamed foreign actors of trying to transform peaceful demonstrations into “cruel and senseless unrest” as part of an alleged push for regime change.
Zakharova also denounced Washington’s rhetoric toward Tehran, calling US threats of military action “absolutely unacceptable,” and warned that any such move could destabilize the broader Middle East. She further pointed to Western sanctions as a key driver behind Iran’s economic crisis.
The remarks come as US President Donald Trump has intensified his rhetoric against Tehran. In recent days, Trump has publicly urged Iranian protesters to seize control of state institutions and said his administration was “looking at some very strong options” for action against the country.
Iran remains a long-standing ally of Russia. The two nations formalized a strategic partnership during Pezeshkian’s visit to Moscow last January, deepening cooperation amid mounting pressure from the West.
The demonstrations erupted late last month, reportedly sparked by runaway inflation and the rapid collapse of the Iranian rial. What began as public outrage over economic hardship quickly escalated into violent confrontations between protesters and security forces, with reports alleging hundreds of fatalities. Iranian officials have accused the United States and Israel of orchestrating the unrest.
In a statement released Friday, the Kremlin said Pezeshkian “briefed Vladimir Putin on the Iranian government’s sustained efforts to normalize the situation in the country.”
During the call, both leaders emphasized the need to cool tensions, urging the de-escalation of “tensions in Iran and in the region as a whole as soon as possible and resolving any emerging issues via exclusively political and diplomatic means.”
The two presidents also reiterated “their mutual commitment to further strengthening the strategic partnership between Russia and Iran,” with a focus on expanding joint economic initiatives.
Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova reinforced Moscow’s stance this week, stating that Russia “resolutely condemns disruptive foreign interference” in Iran’s internal affairs. She accused unnamed foreign actors of trying to transform peaceful demonstrations into “cruel and senseless unrest” as part of an alleged push for regime change.
Zakharova also denounced Washington’s rhetoric toward Tehran, calling US threats of military action “absolutely unacceptable,” and warned that any such move could destabilize the broader Middle East. She further pointed to Western sanctions as a key driver behind Iran’s economic crisis.
The remarks come as US President Donald Trump has intensified his rhetoric against Tehran. In recent days, Trump has publicly urged Iranian protesters to seize control of state institutions and said his administration was “looking at some very strong options” for action against the country.
Iran remains a long-standing ally of Russia. The two nations formalized a strategic partnership during Pezeshkian’s visit to Moscow last January, deepening cooperation amid mounting pressure from the West.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
-
Bitslab's Movebit Releases Research: Belobog, A Move Fuzzing Framework Oriented Toward Real-World Attacks
CommentsNo comment