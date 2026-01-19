L-Charge Raises $10M To Fund New Deployments And Scale Off-Grid EV Charging.

MENAFN - EIN Presswire) EINPresswire/ -- As commercial fleets accelerate electrification amid growing grid constraints, L-Charge today announced the close of a $10 million funding round, led by Ultra Capital, with co-investment from Founder Dmitry Lashin, to scale its off-grid EV charging solutions across the United States. The investment will support rapid growth in installations in the rideshare, last mile delivery, fleet segments and the expansion of L-Charge's service and sales teams.

As fleet electrification accelerates nationwide, customers continue to face installation challenges with permitting delays, and infrastructure backlogs that add cost and slow EV deployments. L-Charge addresses these challenges by delivering fast, modular, off-grid charging solutions that enable fleets to electrify in a matter of weeks

“This funding marks a significant milestone for L-Charge,” said Stephen Kelley, CEO of L-Charge.“Demand for our solutions continues to grow as fleet operators look for reliable ways to deploy EVs despite grid limitations and rising costs. This investment allows us to scale faster, support more customers, and keep building the team needed to sustain our next phase of growth.”

“L-Charge is solving one of the most critical bottlenecks in fleet electrification today – access to power,” said Kristian Hanelt, Partner at Ultra Capital.“Their ability to deploy charging infrastructure independent of grid timelines makes them uniquely positioned to support the rapid electrification of commercial fleets. We're proud to lead this round and continue supporting L-Charge as they scale nationally.”

The new equity capital will be used to:

- Expand L-Charge's national installation footprint, with new product categories and adding to our portfolio of off grid chargers

- Grow the company's sales, operations, and customer support teams to support increasing project volume

- Strengthen long-term infrastructure and service capabilities as fleet electrification accelerates across multiple industries

L-Charge's Charging-as-a-Service and Power-as-a-Service offerings provide commercial customers with a flexible, zero-CAPEX alternative to traditional grid-dependent charging infrastructure. The company serves a wide range of use cases, including logistics, rideshare, municipal fleets, and commercial depots facing power and site constraints.

About L-Charge

L-Charge expands access to electric vehicle charging through off-grid solutions that remove utility and site constraints. By providing fast, modular, and fully managed power and charging services, L-Charge enables commercial fleets to deploy EV infrastructure quickly and scale as demand grows. For more information, visit .