New Crypto Mutuum Finance (MUTM) Progress Update: Protocol Launch, Security Reviews And Future Infrastructure

Mutuum Finance (MUTM) continues to move through its development roadmap as it prepares a lending protocol built for on-chain borrowing and yield generation. The system is designed to allow users to supply assets, earn interest through mtTokens, and borrow against collateral without selling long-term holdings. As this development advances, the project has also been progressing through its structured presale with increased participation and ongoing distribution.

Protocol Development and Feature Progress

Mutuum Finance (MUTM) is building a dual lending structure designed to support both supplying and borrowing in a non-custodial format. Suppliers will deposit assets into the system and receive mtTokens that represent both their balances and interest. Borrowers will post collateral to unlock liquidity against their holdings. This model is common in DeFi but becomes more complex when liquidation, oracle pricing, and stable repayment mechanisms are involved.

One part of Mutuum Finance's design is to reduce friction during borrowing. The protocol intends to support stablecoins as the primary borrowing asset once live. Stable units allow users to avoid repayment volatility during market swings, which has been a friction point in past lending platforms that relied on volatile pairs. Stable lending also opens the protocol to a wider range of use cases such as hedging, arbitrage, and leverage.

Collateral will be supported by oracle pricing. Mutuum Finance has integrated Chainlink feeds with fallback sources to manage liquidation triggers and collateral valuation. Accurate pricing is essential for lending protocols because missed liquidation or delayed pricing can lead to insolvency. Oracle preparation has been part of the development cycle ahead of V1 protocol deployment.

Security Reviews and Infrastructure Validation

Security has also played a role in the progress updates. The V1 codebase underwent a review by Halborn Security. The audit reviewed collateral rules, liquidation behavior, interest logic, and core lending flow. The MUTM token received a 90 out of 100 score from CertiK's token scan, which evaluates common contract risk and token behavior.

A $50,000 bug bounty program is active ahead of mainnet. The bounty invites security researchers to identify vulnerabilities before real assets interact with the protocol. Lending systems carry more risk compared to simple token transfers, so the additional testing phase is seen as part of the infrastructure build-out rather than an afterthought. These steps prepare the system for Phase 2 deployment and later mainnet operation.