Jupiter Commz Names Investment Banking Veteran Osama Rashad As Managing Partner

MENAFN - Daily News Egypt) Marketing and public relations consultancy Jupiter Commz has appointed Osama Rashad as managing partner and member of its board of directors following his entry into the firm's shareholder structure, the company announced on Sunday.

The appointment is intended to drive the consultancy's 2026 growth strategy, focusing on regional expansion and the enhancement of data-driven, digital-first advisory services. Rashad, who possesses over 15 years of experience in investment banking, finance, and corporate governance, will lead the firm's efforts in investor relations and financial communications.

“Osama's appointment is a cornerstone of our next growth phase,” said Salah El-Din Aloui, chairman and managing director of Jupiter Commz.“As we expand our regional footprint, his deep understanding of capital markets and corporate strategy will be invaluable.”

Rashad previously served on the higher executive committee at Beltone Holding, where he led institutional business, investor relations, media, and governance. He has managed several high-profile initial public offerings (IPOs) in Egypt since 2010. Currently, he serves as chairman of Wadi Al Marai for Development and Investment and advises corporations in Egypt and Saudi Arabia on governance.

The firm stated it is evolving its service model beyond traditional public relations to include digital reputation management, corporate governance advisory, and data-driven content innovation.

“The marketing consultancy landscape is shifting rapidly, requiring a fusion of creativity and financial intelligence,” Rashad said.“My goal is to work with our talented team to deliver tangible value, helping our clients build sustainable, high-impact bridges with their stakeholders and the investment community.”

Rashad holds a Bachelor's degree in Commerce, an MBA, and a diploma in finance and investment from the American University in Cairo.