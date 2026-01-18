10 Grocery Store Loyalty Perks You Didn't Know Existed

Image Source: Shutterstock

If you think grocery store loyalty programs are just about clipping digital coupons, think again. Today's loyalty programs are packed with hidden perks that go far beyond a few cents off cereal. From free gas to personalized freebies, these programs are quietly rewarding savvy shoppers who know where to look. Whether you shop at Kroger, Publix, Safeway, or Walmart, chances are your loyalty card is holding back some serious savings potential. Let's uncover the lesser-known benefits that could be hiding in your favorite grocery store's app.

1. Free Grocery Delivery (With Minimum Spend)

Many loyalty programs now offer free grocery delivery when you hit a spending threshold. For example, Kroger Boost members can get free next-day delivery on orders over $35. This perk is especially valuable for busy families or seniors who want to skip the store. Some stores even waive delivery fees during special promotions for loyalty members. Always check your app's delivery section-this benefit is often buried in the fine print.

2. Fuel Discounts That Stack With Credit Card Rewards

If you're not using your loyalty card at the gas pump, you're leaving money on the table. Chains like Safeway, Giant, and Kroger offer fuel points that can be redeemed for up to $1 off per gallon. What many shoppers don't realize is that these discounts can stack with gas station credit card rewards. That means double-dipping on savings every time you fill up. Just scan your loyalty card before you pump and watch the price drop.

3. Personalized Freebies Based on Your Shopping Habits

Some loyalty programs track your purchases and reward you with surprise freebies. Albertsons' Just for U and Meijer mPerks are known for offering free items like snacks, drinks, or even full-size products. These offers are tailored to your past purchases, so the more you shop, the better the rewards. You'll usually find them under the“My Offers” tab in your app. Don't forget to clip them before checkout-they often expire quickly.

4. Early Access to Holiday and Seasonal Sales

Loyalty members often get first dibs on holiday deals and seasonal markdowns. Publix Club Members, for instance, receive early notifications about BOGO events and limited-time offers. Some stores even offer exclusive pre-sale access to Thanksgiving turkeys, Easter hams, or back-to-school bundles. This perk can help you beat the crowds and snag the best deals before they're gone. Make sure your email preferences are set to receive alerts.

5. Double Points Days and Bonus Events

Keep an eye out for“double points” or“multiplier” days in your loyalty app. These events let you earn rewards twice as fast, especially on high-ticket items like meat, seafood, or gift cards. Stop & Shop and Harris Teeter frequently run these promotions for loyalty members. Some stores even offer bonus points for completing challenges, like buying from specific departments. It's a fun way to gamify your grocery run and rack up rewards faster.

6. Free Birthday Treats and Discounts

Who doesn't love a birthday freebie? Many grocery loyalty programs offer special perks during your birthday month. Walmart+, Kroger Boost, and Whole Foods via Amazon Prime have been known to send birthday coupons or free product offers. You might receive a free dessert, a discount on your total bill, or a surprise gift in your app. Just make sure your birthdate is entered in your loyalty profile.

7. Exclusive Member-Only Pricing

Some stores offer secret pricing that's only visible when you're logged into your loyalty account. Target Circle, Lidl Plus, and BJ's Perks often feature member-only discounts that don't appear on shelf tags. These prices can be significantly lower than what non-members pay. It's a subtle but powerful way to save-especially on household staples. Always scan your app before checkout to catch these hidden deals.

8. Streaming and Digital Perks

Believe it or not, some grocery loyalty programs now include digital entertainment. Walmart+ offers free access to Paramount+, while Amazon Prime (which includes Whole Foods perks) gives you Prime Video. These streaming benefits can save you $10–$15 per month if you're already paying for similar services. It's a surprising bonus that turns your grocery membership into a full lifestyle upgrade. Just activate the benefit through your loyalty dashboard.

9. Free Samples and Product Testing Opportunities

Select loyalty programs invite members to try new products before they hit shelves. Kroger's MyMagazine Sharing Network and Albertsons' Taste Testing Panel are two examples. You'll receive free samples in the mail in exchange for honest feedback. It's a fun way to discover new brands-and score free groceries. These programs are usually invite-only, so check your email for enrollment offers.

10. VIP Tiers With Hidden Perks

Some grocery stores have secret loyalty tiers that unlock once you hit a spending threshold. Kroger VIP, Publix Premier, and Safeway's Elite Shopper programs offer perks like concierge service, priority checkout, and even free floral arrangements. These tiers aren't always advertised, but they're real-and worth aiming for if you're a frequent shopper. Ask your store manager or check your app's rewards section for clues about how to qualify.

Unlocking the Full Value of Your Loyalty Card

Your grocery loyalty card is more than just a barcode-it's a gateway to serious savings and unexpected perks. From free delivery to streaming access, these programs are evolving fast. The key is to explore your app regularly, clip offers, and stay alert for hidden benefits. You might be surprised at how much value you've been missing. Loyalty pays off-especially when you know where to look.

Which grocery store loyalty perk surprised you the most? Drop your favorite hidden benefit in the comments and help fellow shoppers save more!