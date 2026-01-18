403
Russian observers hail transparency of Uganda’s general elections
(MENAFN) Russian monitors have commended the organization and transparency of Uganda’s general elections, in which incumbent President Yoweri Museveni took an early commanding lead following Thursday’s vote.
Darya Lantratova, deputy chair of the Russian Federation Council’s social policy committee, participated in an international observer mission invited by Ugandan authorities. She reported that the voting process was conducted systematically and openly. “We have visited several dozen polling stations and can confirm that we have not recorded a single serious violation that could affect the voting results,” Lantratova said, highlighting orderly queues, thorough identification checks, and ballot features such as photographs to assist illiterate voters.
The election, which included the presidential vote and the selection of 500 members of parliament, was monitored by over 1,600 international and regional observers. Delegations came from the African Union, the East African Community, the European Union, the United States, the United Kingdom, and China.
According to Uganda’s electoral commission, with 45% of polling stations reporting results, Museveni had secured 76.25% of the vote. His main challenger, Bobi Wine, a former pop star and opposition leader, received 19.85%.
Museveni, 81, has governed Uganda since 1986 and positions himself as a firm opponent of Western involvement in the country. Wine, whose real name is Robert Kyagulanyi, alleged “massive ballot stuffing” and warned of street protests if the election is “rigged.” His party later claimed that he had been placed under house arrest, an allegation that police said they were not aware of.
