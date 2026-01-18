403
California AG orders xAI to stop AI-generated sexualized deepfakes
(MENAFN) California authorities have issued a cease-and-desist letter to Elon Musk’s AI company, xAI, demanding the immediate suspension of AI-generated sexualized deepfake images of women and girls associated with the Grok model on the social media platform X, as stated by reports.
California Attorney General Rob Bonta emphasized that the “creation, distribution, publication and exhibition” of deepfakes involving girls amounts to child sexual abuse material and violates state law. His office is investigating the production of nonconsensual, sexually explicit content generated using Grok.
“The avalanche of reports detailing this material — at times depicting women and children engaged in sexual activity — is shocking and… potentially illegal,” Bonta said, underlining that “California has zero tolerance for child sexual abuse material.”
Officials indicated that Grok was reportedly used to manipulate images to “undress” subjects without their consent, sometimes including minors.
xAI did not immediately respond to the notice, while Musk stated that he is “not aware of any naked underage images generated by Grok. Literally zero.” The social media platform X said it is restricting certain image edits and reaffirmed its commitment to “zero tolerance for any forms of child sexual exploitation.”
