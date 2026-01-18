403
Trump warns of probability of imposing tariffs on trading partners
(MENAFN) US President Donald Trump has suggested he could use economic measures against allied countries that oppose his plan to bring Greenland under US control, a stance that has heightened friction with European partners and raised fresh questions about cohesion within NATO.
Speaking during an event at the White House on Friday, Trump reaffirmed his determination to acquire the Arctic territory, emphasizing its strategic value and abundant natural resources. This objective, which he first pursued during his initial term, has regained momentum since his return to office last year. He has repeatedly left open the possibility of force, declaring that “one way or the other, we’re going to have Greenland.”
The president warned that trade penalties could be used as leverage against countries that resist his ambitions. “I may put a tariff on countries if they don’t go along with Greenland, because we need Greenland for national security,” he said. “So I may do that.”
Trump also declined to give assurances that Washington would remain committed to NATO if the alliance were to oppose his plans. “We’re going to see,” he said, adding that up to now “NATO has been dealing with us on Greenland.”
According to reports, Trump argues that Greenland’s security can only be guaranteed under US sovereignty, claiming this would prevent the island from falling under the influence of Beijing or Moscow. These assertions have been rejected by both governments.
While European NATO members have mostly avoided public disputes over the issue, resistance appears to be growing behind closed doors. In recent days, Denmark—responsible for Greenland’s foreign affairs and defense—worked with several allies to deploy small numbers of troops to the island in advance of NATO’s Arctic Endurance exercises. Personnel were sent by France, Germany, Sweden, Norway, and the United Kingdom, a move widely viewed as a signal of support for Greenland’s current status.
Despite the heightened rhetoric, Denmark’s senior military official stationed in Greenland played down the likelihood of conflict within the alliance. “I don’t see a NATO ally attacking another NATO ally,” he said. “My task is to work up here for the defense of the kingdom, together with NATO.”
