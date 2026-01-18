403
Four people die from gas inhalation at Colombian coal mine
(MENAFN) Four people have died after inhaling toxic gases at a coal mine in central Colombia, local authorities reported on Saturday.
The incident took place at the El Diamante mine in Socha, Boyaca region. Socha Mayor Oscar Hurtado clarified that there was no explosion and that the fatalities resulted from gas accumulation inside the mine.
The victims included three male miners and a woman who worked in occupational safety and health. Rescue teams entering the site found all four deceased.
Authorities said several hours were required to ventilate the mine before the bodies could be retrieved, and an investigation into the incident is currently underway.
