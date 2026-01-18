Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
Four people die from gas inhalation at Colombian coal mine

Four people die from gas inhalation at Colombian coal mine


2026-01-18 08:35:00
(MENAFN) Four people have died after inhaling toxic gases at a coal mine in central Colombia, local authorities reported on Saturday.

The incident took place at the El Diamante mine in Socha, Boyaca region. Socha Mayor Oscar Hurtado clarified that there was no explosion and that the fatalities resulted from gas accumulation inside the mine.

The victims included three male miners and a woman who worked in occupational safety and health. Rescue teams entering the site found all four deceased.

Authorities said several hours were required to ventilate the mine before the bodies could be retrieved, and an investigation into the incident is currently underway.

MENAFN18012026000045017640ID1110615655



MENAFN

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date
Search